Deputies still searching for woman missing since 2014

Staff report

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still searching for a Vale woman who went missing in May 2014.

Toasha Nicole Rice, also known as Nikki Green on her Facebook page, was last seen leaving a friend’s home on Eaker Road in western Lincoln County. She got into a black four-door sedan with a white female driver on May 26, 2014 and has not been seen since.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives have interviewed family members and people she was known to associate with but no one has seen Rice since her disappearance. In the months following the last time Rice was seen, officers used a K-9 search team in a large wooded area off Sorrells Baxter Road and Eaker Road in western Lincoln County, around the old Massapoag Mill in Lincolnton and several other locations outside Lincoln County. Deputies said all leads have now been exhausted with no signs of Rice.

Detectives said they followed up on all leads received in the case but nothing in the lengthy search has led them to Rice. Deputies said Rice is a white female and was 27 years old when she disappeared. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Rice is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 736-8909.

Image courtesy of LCSO