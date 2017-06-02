Denver man’s artistry on display on NASCAR trophies

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Mike Dunlap up watching his dad, who was a fighter pilot in World War II, making plastic kit models of the airplanes he flew. He first started making plastic kit models of airplanes and cars when he was about 7. When he was 28, as a hobby, he started to make model cars of his own design out of wire.

“That grew into much more complicated versions and then to solid, full-bodied models,” he said. “There was call for full-bodied models so that they could be engraved so I developed a process to do those. I’ve been going at it ever since.”

Dunlap, a Denver resident, has been building these one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork on a full-time basis for almost 40 years now. Currently, he’s commissioned by Goodyear to make the trophy for the winner of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship. A single model takes about 500 hours to produce and, even though he’s only making one trophy per year, he has to have three different bodies ready to go at the end of the year – a Ford, a Chevrolet and a Toyota, which are the only three bodies that NASCAR allows.

Once the winner is known, Dunlap has two weeks to fully customize the model that represents the winner’s car, have it engraved and ready to go for the winner’s banquet. The drivers all use different configurations, seats, steering wheels and their dashboards are different so Dunlap has to build kits for 10 to 12 different cars. Then, no matter who wins the series, he’s got the pieces available to assemble.

“For instance, a seat and the headrest in one of these cars is a very involved item to make,” Dunlap said. “It will take me as much as 30 hours to complete it and time-wise it may take me a month to make because all of the work isn’t all done in my shop.”

When he first started making these models, Dunlap didn’t have access to the technology that he uses now. Except for the copper and gold plating, all of the work was done in his shop. Today he uses 3-D printing to make many of the parts in the cars. He first does a digital scan of the part and once he gets the file it takes time to clean it up. The file is then sent to a company that does 3-D printing. After the part is printed, which could take another week, it comes back to Dunlap and he cleans it up and adds whatever additional detail. Then it goes to Baltimore, Maryland, where it gets plated in copper.

“Now I have a metal part that I can solder to, sand, polish and finish in 24-karat gold and then solder into the car,” he said. “I can’t wait until I know who the winner is to start making the parts for the car.”

Over the race season, as Dunlap makes them, each part is cataloged and put into a designated bin for the particular NASCAR driver that uses that part. Once a part is no longer usable it is destroyed by Dunlap so that the models can never be recreated.

“Goodyear doesn’t commission me to build one car – they commission me to build the correct car that wins the championship,” Dunlap said. “When they present the trophy to the driver they want the drive to say, ‘wow that’s my car, the one I raced every weekend.’ They want them to recognize every detail about it as being accurate. The more accurate the piece is, the happier everybody is.”

There’s no question of Dunlap’s love of cars and to do his models, he spends a lot of time with the drivers and their teams to ensure that the models that he makes are exact replicas of the winning cars.

“I’m a race fan, have been since I was a boy,” he said. “When my parents would buy me a shiny red wagon for Christmas, I’d take the bolts out and axels off and go down to the A&P Store and get wooden crates that they shipped vegetables in. I’d screw the boxes to the axels to make my own race car. My friends and I would then find a hill and race them.”

To see more of Dunlap’s work, visit his website at www.michaeldunlapstudio.com or email him at mike@michaeldunlapstudio.com.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard