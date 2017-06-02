Criminal Charges— 6-2-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Jerri Lynn Sigmon, 23, of 1312 Finger-Merrick Tr. in Lincolnton was charged May 27 with one count each of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container-prohibited and injury to personal property.
- Eddie Scott Gates, 33, of 726 Sandra Ln. in Lincolnton was charged May 27 with one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintain dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- Ziralyn Maurice Phelps, 26, of 675 Hares Way in Lincolnton was charged May 27 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support. A $200 secured bond was set.
- Joseph Alexander Alridge, 35, of 6725 Panoramic Ln. in Denver was charged May 27 with three counts of failure to appear. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Donna Zelma Cornelius, 72, of 4738 Webbs Chapel Church Rd. in Denver was charged May 27 with one count each of possession of stolen goods and larceny.
- David Marlon Woodard, 24, of 3232 Loop Rd. in Lincolnton was charged May 27 with one count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and failure to appear. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Corey Allen Anderson, 28, of 430 Lanier Ave. in Mount Holly was charged May 27 with one count each of failure to appear and resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- George Thomas Leonhardt, 67, of 1818 Arden Dr. in Lincolnton was charged May 27 with one count of failure to appear.
- Danielle Nicole Lail, 23, of 2082 W. NC 150 Hwy. in Lincolnton was charged May 28 with one count of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Owen Michael Morrison, 18, of 1391 Roseland Dr. in Lincolnton was charged May 30 with one count of injury to personal property. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Katlin Danielle Weaver, 23, of 102 Wellsby Ct. in Maiden was charged May 30 with four counts of failure to appear. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Sara Lineberry Westrick, 69, of 1015 Georgetown Rd. in Lincolnton was charged May 30 with one count of stalking. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
- Michael Andrew Buff, 28, of 906 Jamestown Rd. in Morganton was charged May 30 with one count of failure to appear. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Brandon Lawrence Sain, 21, of 2787 NC 181 in Morganton was charged May 30 with three counts of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Richard Bryan Dawkins, 38, of 2320 Devine Rd. in Iron Station was charged with one count of injury to personal property.
- Ryan Kegan Marsh, 25, of 858 S. Ingleside Farm Rd. in Iron Station was charged May 31 with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon on LEO or government official and injury to personal property. A $16,000 secured bond was set.
- Phillip Eugene Thomas, 31, of 5261 Antler Dr. in Iron Station was charged May 31 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support. A $1,200 cash bond was set.
- Robbie Dean Scronce, 42, of 1175 Bess Chapel Church Rd. in Cherryville was charged May 31 with one count of failure to comply.
- Joshua Jeffrey Leonhardt, 30, of 6291 W. Hwy 27 in Vale was charged May 31 with one count of failure to appear.
- James Daniel Boyd, 31, of 3079 Beaver Dam Ln. in Lincolnton was charged May 31 with one count of failure to comply.
- Joseph Glen Cox, 26, of 7018 Forest Manor Dr. in Denver was charged May 31 with one count each of failure to appear and probation violation. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Terry John Reed, 56, of Lincolnton with one count of second degree trespassing. A $1,000 bond was set.
- Brandon Lee Causby, 26, of 1080 Old Lincolnton Crouse Rd. in Crouse was charged May 31 with two counts of harassing phone calls.
- Robert Louis Proffitt, 54, of 4383 Otto Reynolds Rd. in Crouse was charged May 31 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- John Charles Kzzinsky, 52, of 194 Garner Creek Rd. in Blacksburg was charged May 31 with one count of failure to appear. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
