County players headed to State Games

Staff report

Three Lincoln county high school baseball players will be participating in the upcoming Powerade State Games of North Carolina later this month.

West Lincoln’s Brett Eurey, Lincolnton’s Lane Hoover and SouthLake Christian’s Josh Haney were selected for this year’s games which will take place in Greensboro on June 14 through 18.

The trio was chosen for a 20-man roster for Region 6, which includes the counties of Lincoln, Gaston, Cleveland, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Cabarrus, Union, Stanly, Anson and Richmond.

There are eight regions in the state, and each will field a squad to make up the 8-team tournament. Players must be underclassmen to be eligible.

West Lincoln’s Allan Chapman is an assistant coach for the Region 6 team. The head coach is Clinton Koppe of East Mecklenburg, and Phillip Russ of Bessemer City and Michael Causey of SouthLake Christian Academy in Huntersville are also assistants.

This is the 31st year of the State Games, which provides the athletes with the opportunity to play against the top competition in the state of North Carolina, with college and pro scouts in attendance.

The games will be held at UNC-Greensboro, Grimsley High School and War Memorial Stadium, all in Greensboro.