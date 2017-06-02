Christian Ministry welcomes new executive director

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Mitzi Williams officially took her seat at the helm of Christian Ministry of Lincoln County on Thursday morning behind the desk where Susan Brymer operated the nonprofit for three decades before retiring last month.

“My goals are the same goals that Susan had,” Williams said. “I want to continue to help the community in ways that they can’t find help through other agencies. We’re a Christian-based organization, so there’s a lot of leeway for us to be able to help people. We’re not government-run, so all of those stipulations that they put down do not affect us and the help that we provide.”

Williams, a Gaston County native who now makes the trip from her home in Stanley to Lincolnton for work everyday, has worked for Christian Ministry of Lincoln County since 2001 when she was hired as coordinator of the LINC Meals program. She served in that role, delivering meals for homebound individuals, for 14 years until she was promoted to Brymer’s administrative assistant two years ago.

“I worked for Allstate insurance in their claims department before I came to Christian Ministry,” Williams said. “They are a great corporation that works in the community and they would pay us to volunteer. That’s what got me interested in charity work. The staff and volunteers that work here are blessed with the honor of helping people everyday. We get the pleasure of helping people who are down to their last straw with no food in the house and no idea about how they’re going to get their next meal. We get to be Jesus’ hands in this community and we are blessed to be able to do it.”

Williams has worked other part-time jobs driving a school bus and at Wal-Mart over the years to supplement her income so that she could continue her service to Christian Ministry throughout the better part of the past two decades. During her time as administrative assistant, Williams gained valuable experience handling the daily operations of the nonprofit on days when Brymer wasn’t in the office.

“Susan has been my mentor,” Williams said. “To watch her and how she cultivates volunteers and sources of income for our organization is how I learned what it takes to run this place. She taught me how to find that nugget in someone who might not think that they’re a source for us, whether as a volunteer or financial contributor, and build that relationship so we can show that person how they can help. That’s what this job is all about. It’s going out and finding the resources to keep Christian Ministry running. Susan was a great director of this ministry for so many years.”

Williams has established goals that she hopes to accomplish throughout her first few months as executive director such as recruiting new volunteers to help in the soup kitchen during weekends and holidays. She’s also working on establishing a Bible school on the premises of Christian Ministry for the children who come with their parents seeking help from the organization.

“It’s always been a thought in my head to have Bible school here on the premises of Christian Ministry,” Williams said. “We have a church now, Pleasant Grove United Methodist, who wants to help us establish this school and it’s something that’s currently in the works. We also need help in the soup kitchen and for people who want to help out, but can’t be here during the week, that’s the perfect opportunity for them to get involved. Volunteers only have to warm up the food that’s already been prepared by our kitchen cook, so it’s not as hard as it might sound.”

Brymer will remain involved with Christian Ministry of Lincoln County in a volunteer capacity and is confident in Williams’ ability to continue to grow the organization.

“Mitzi is experienced and familiar with how we do things and how the ministry operates,” Brymer said. “Since the time that the board hired her I’ve worked with her on the various things that we do on a day to day basis and she’s grabbed it very quickly. Every job that she’s done in the ministry she’s done it very well. I think she brings some youth, energy and vitality to the positions and she’s got some new ideas and new ways of doing things that will take the ministry forward.”

Those interested in volunteering with Christian Ministry of Lincoln County can contact the nonprofit at (704) 732-0383.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard