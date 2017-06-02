‘Bikers Against Child Abuse’ ride to help abused kids

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

It may be hard to imagine members of a motorcycle group allowing a child to paint their fingernails or put glitter in their beards, but those that belong to Bikers Against Child Abuse or “BACA” are not your run-of-the-mill bikers. They all look the part with their tattoos, leather vests, jeans and motorcycle boots, but deep down they have big hearts and are on a mission to help abused children. They use that tough biker image and reputation to accomplish that undertaking.

At the Hog Happenin’ motorcycle festival on Friday and Saturday in downtown Lincolnton, members of the Foothills Chapter of BACA will be sharing a tent with the Lincoln County Coalition Against Child Abuse and the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center (LCCAC) to provide information about their organization. They were present at the past four years of Hog Happenin’ and two of their members are on the board of directors for the event, but this year the Lincolnton Downtown Development Association has coordinated its efforts with the Lincoln County Coalition Against Child Abuse in an effort to get the word out about what both organizations do.

In 2015, an estimated 1,670 children died from abuse and neglect in the United States, according to the National Children’s Alliance. In 2015, children’s advocacy centers around the country served more than 311,000 child victims of abuse, providing victim advocacy and support to these children and their families. In Lincoln County alone, the LCCAC serves between 180 and 200 children per year, according to LCCAC executive director Sherry Reinhardt.

Several of the members of the Foothills Chapter of BACA are victims themselves of child abuse. They all go by road names to protect their anonymity as well as the anonymity of the children they serve. There’s only one person within the chapter who functions as the child liaison and makes the initial contact with the family and knows the child’s real name and the circumstances around the abuse.

“It’s reprehensible what some of these people will do to a child,” Rowdy said. “That’s one of the reasons why people get involved in this organization. A lot of our members were abused as kids, which makes them some of the greatest members. They understand what that child has been through and the fear that child lives through on a daily basis.”

The bikers also use road names so that a defense attorney is unable to subpoena them in court. Oftentimes in court, a child may be left alone in the courtroom because everyone that he or she knows has been sequestered to testify and they are not let in on the side of the child until their testimony is over, according to Reinhardt. That’s another reason why BACA members know nothing about the specifics of the case – if they know nothing and are using false names, they can’t be sequestered.

“It’s the defense attorney’s job to get the perpetrator off, no matter how much of a monster he may be,” Rowdy said. “They can subpoena ‘Rowdy’ all day long but it won’t stand up. That’s how we get to be involved in the courtroom with that child. Some courtrooms will allow us to come in our full biker gear and some won’t.”

Now an international organization with more than 300 chapters in 15 countries with more than 7,000 members, BACA was founded in 1995 in Utah by John Paul “Chief” Lilly, a licensed clinical social worker. As a social worker, he spent much of his time helping abused children. During this treatment, he realized there were holes in the system and shortcomings and limitations to keeping children safe. A lot of therapy would happen in the office during working hours but when the child went home it would be very easy for a perpetrator to re-instill fear in the child and undo all the work that was done. BACA’s mission is to provide a safer environment for the child and help them through the healing process by removing their fear.

“We’re the only nonprofit organization that deals with removing fear from a child’s life that has been abused,” Buffalo said. “There’s several ways that we do that but the main way is involving that child with our organization. They in part become a part of our organization.”

When a child is “adopted” by BACA they are assigned road names as well. They also get a vest with a BACA patch and a teddy bear. Since some courts won’t allow a child to come to court or testify holding a teddy bear or other stuffed animal for security, BACA will give the child a poker chip that they can put in their pocket or hold in their hand while in court.

“It’s more than just ‘here’s a vest,’ it’s whatever that child wants,” Rowdy said. “We’ve left as grown men with painted fingernails, purple hairspray and glittered beards. We’re there to make the child feel safe but we’re also there to be a bunch of kids ourselves. There’s nothing like seeing fear leave the face of a child.”

At that time of adoption by BACA, a child is assigned two primary patch members who will be available to that child at all times, day or night.

“We’ll do whatever it takes to make that child feel safe up to and including having a 24/7 presence at the child’s home,” Joker said. “We are that physical force in that child’s life. We don’t condone violence or physical force – our focus is always on the child. Should a circumstance arise when we’re the only person to protect that child, we are there to do that. Up to taking a bullet for a child, if need be. Should a circumstance become that dire we work closely with law enforcement. We’re an extra set of eyes for them so we can help make that child feel safe and help the law do what they need to do.”

In a perfect world, law enforcement could be available to stand guard over a child 24/7, but that’s not the case in today’s society. That’s where BACA comes in and often their physical presence is enough to deter further violence against the child.

“It’s the court’s job to prosecute the perpetrator, it’s our job to remove the fear from the child,” Buffalo said. “That is our main mission.”

To become a full patch or primary member of BACA the individual has to pass a federal background and fingerprint check and go through a year of intense training with a full patch member as well as taking several webinars. Renewals are done on a yearly basis with training done for each renewal. Full participation includes mandatory events, which are monthly meetings, child visits and a yearly awareness ride, as well as any additional events the executive board deems a mandatory event. The Foothills Chapter currently has 12 full patch members and nine supporters, people working toward a full-patch membership. At this time, the chapter has nine children the bikers offer their services to, which are considered “active” cases.

BACA is hosting a dice run on Saturday as part of Hog Happenin’, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the chapter. BACA is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and survives on donations from the public and events like Hog Happenin’. All money raised goes to support the empowerment of abused children and to provide therapy for children where necessary. No one involved in the organization, including their international executive board, earns a salary or profits in any way from their efforts.

“Children love motorcycles and they love people who care about them and we combine those two,” Buffalo said. “Most bikers have very large hearts underneath that outside shell and that’s why we do what we do. That child feels safe because he knows his friends are bigger and scarier than the person that hurt them.”

The Foothills Chapter of BACA can be reached either by email at foothills.area.baca@gmail.com or by telephone at (828) 919-9625.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard