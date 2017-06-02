Around Town— 6-2-17

SATURDAY

Fellowship meal

Laboratory United Methodist Church, located at 1850 Bill Lynch Rd., in Lincolnton will host a fellowship meal at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted. For further information, call (704) 735-6605.

Yard sale/hot dog

and fish fry

Hinton Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 830 Car Farm Rd. in Lincolnton will host a yard sale beginning at 7 a.m. and a hot dog and fish fry will begin at 11 a.m. For more information call (704) 473-8433.

Meal fundraiser

Meadow Ridge Baptist Church, located at 1173 Zeb Haynes Rd. in Maiden will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. or while supplies last. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. Plates are available for eat in or take out. For more information call (828) 428-1463 or (828) 320-3699.

SUNDAY

Homecoming

Hebron United Methodist Church, located at 8121 S. Hebron Church Rd. in Vale will host Homecoming Memorial Service with Sunday School beginning at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. A covered dish potluck luncheon will follow.

Blood drive

American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Ingles Market located at 2130 E. Main St. in Lincolnton.

Revival

Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 1139 Oak Grove Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host revival services at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Guest preacher will be Dr. Ron Lynch of Life Out of Death Ministries. For more information call (704) 735-9069.

Reunion

The descendants of Johann Jacob and Anna Elisabeth Muller Huss will host a reunion at Bethphage Lutheran Church, located at 3440 Hwy. 182 in Lincolnton at 1 p.m. with a covered dish luncheon. Guest soloist will be Mary Lou Lackey, daughter of Carl and Angie (Huss) Lackey

Revival

Bethel Baptist Church, located at 200 Bethel Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host revival nightly at 6 p.m. through June 7th. Guest minister will be Rev. Jeff Chapman from Little River Baptist Church.

Magic/Ice Cream Sundae

Emanuel Reformed Church, located at 329 E. Main St. in Lincolnton will host a comedy magic and ice cream sundae Sunday at 5 p.m. with Dr. Keith Brown. A love offering will be collected during the show. For more information call Rev. Susan Walker at (828) 962-8196 or Dr. Keith Brown at (704) 616-5400.

MONDAY

Revival

Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 1139 Oak Grove Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host revival services thru Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Guest preacher will be Dr. Ron Lynch of Life Out of Death Ministries. For more information call (704) 735-9069.

Information session

The Coalition of Churches will host a free information session featuring wills and probates, powers of attorney, guardianship and caregiver support services at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1110 E. Pine St. in Lincolnton at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Fred Hatley, Clerk of Superior Court. For more information call Jocelyn Barber at (704) 735-0168.