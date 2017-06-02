Man charged with taking indecent liberties with child

Staff report

A Lincolnton man has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.

Johnny Lee Metts, 63, of 313 West Church Street, was arrested on Monday by the Lincolnton Police Department. Metts is accused of sexually assaulting a child less than 12 years old.

Detectives said officers received a call about the alleged assault in the early morning hours of Monday. The victim, who was known to Metts, was transported to Carolinas Healthcare System-Lincoln for treatment.

Officers said evidence and statements collected at the scene led to probable cause to charge Metts with felony taking indecent liberties with a child. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

Metts has prior convictions for felony probation violation, felony assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, escape from a local jail, second-degree trespassing, impersonation of an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, assault on a female, simple assault, simple assault, resisting an officer, simple affray, communicating threats, assault and battery and breaking and entering, according to a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department.

