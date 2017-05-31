Sports Briefs

Benefit Auction, Barbecue for former LHS football player

A benefit auction and barbecue dinner for former Lincolnton football player Ty Smith will be held this Saturday, June 3 beginning at 5 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church located at 3410 Startown Road. Smith, a 2016 graduate, is recovering from cancer.

West Lincoln to present spring awards

West Lincoln High School will hold their spring athletic awards ceremony tonight at 6 p.m. in the new gym.

Gardner-Webb to host Diamond Dog Baseball Camp

Gardner-Webb University and head baseball coach Rusty Stroupe will host the Diamond Dog Baseball Camp on June 20 and 22 on campus at the GWU baseball field. The camp is open to participants who have completed 1st grade through those who have completed 7th grade. Cost is $40 per participant per day and campers can choose to come either one day or both. Registration and payment will be handled online. More camp information and access to registration and payment information is available at gwubaseball.blogspot.com/ .

Recreation Department taking signups for summer programs

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation is currently taking registration for the following summer programs: Basketball Camp, Football Camp, Junior Lifeguarding Program, Soccer Camp, Softball Camp, Swim Team Camp, swimming lessons, tennis clinics and Volleyball Camp. For more information, or to obtain a copy of the Recreation Program Guide, please contact the Recreation Office at 704-735-2671.



Recreation Department pool opening

The Lincolnton Recreation swimming pool located at Betty G. Ross Park will be opening Memorial Day weekend (May 27, 28, 29) and for the weekend of June 3 and 4 with operating times for each day as follows:

Saturday, May 27 and June 3 from 10:00 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 28 and June 4 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The pool will open for the summer on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. and will assume regular operational hours which are as follows: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Pool admission is $2 per person for city residents with Recreation Dept. issued ID and $3 per person for non-city residents or anyone without Recreation Dept. issued ID.

Season passes and group rates are available, and the pool is available for rental after hours. For more information, contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.



Water Aerobics beginning in June

The Lincolnton Recreation swimming pool at Betty G. Ross Park is offering water aerobics on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. beginning on June 13 and continuing through August 10. Cost is $3 per session or $20 for the entire program (city residents) or $4 per session or $30 for the entire program (non-city residents). For more information, contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.