This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, May 31

American Legion Baseball

Burke County at Cherryville  7 p.m.

Maiden at Kings Mountain  7 p.m.

Asheville at Haywood  7 p.m.

G-Braves at Huntersville  7 p.m.

Rutherford at Hickory  7 p.m.

Union at Mint Hill  7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Shelby  (postponed to June 23)

 

Thursday, June 1

American Legion Baseball

Caldwell at Hickory  7 p.m.

Union at Huntersville  7 p.m.

Taylorsville at Lenoir Oilers  7 p.m.

Shelby at Gaston Braves (ppd., June 25)

 

Friday, June 2

American Legion Baseball

Cherryville at Asheville  7 p.m.

Union at Maiden  7 p.m.

Caldwell at Burke  7 p.m.

Kings Mountain at Gaston Braves  7 p.m.

Huntersville at Gastonia  7 p.m.

Shelby at Mint Hill (ppd., June 15)

