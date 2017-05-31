Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, May 31

American Legion Baseball

Burke County at Cherryville 7 p.m.

Maiden at Kings Mountain 7 p.m.

Asheville at Haywood 7 p.m.

G-Braves at Huntersville 7 p.m.

Rutherford at Hickory 7 p.m.

Union at Mint Hill 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Shelby (postponed to June 23)

Thursday, June 1

American Legion Baseball

Caldwell at Hickory 7 p.m.

Union at Huntersville 7 p.m.

Taylorsville at Lenoir Oilers 7 p.m.

Shelby at Gaston Braves (ppd., June 25)

Friday, June 2

American Legion Baseball

Cherryville at Asheville 7 p.m.

Union at Maiden 7 p.m.

Caldwell at Burke 7 p.m.

Kings Mountain at Gaston Braves 7 p.m.

Huntersville at Gastonia 7 p.m.

Shelby at Mint Hill (ppd., June 15)