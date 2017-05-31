This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Wednesday, May 31
American Legion Baseball
Burke County at Cherryville 7 p.m.
Maiden at Kings Mountain 7 p.m.
Asheville at Haywood 7 p.m.
G-Braves at Huntersville 7 p.m.
Rutherford at Hickory 7 p.m.
Union at Mint Hill 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at Shelby (postponed to June 23)
Thursday, June 1
American Legion Baseball
Caldwell at Hickory 7 p.m.
Union at Huntersville 7 p.m.
Taylorsville at Lenoir Oilers 7 p.m.
Shelby at Gaston Braves (ppd., June 25)
Friday, June 2
American Legion Baseball
Cherryville at Asheville 7 p.m.
Union at Maiden 7 p.m.
Caldwell at Burke 7 p.m.
Kings Mountain at Gaston Braves 7 p.m.
Huntersville at Gastonia 7 p.m.
Shelby at Mint Hill (ppd., June 15)
