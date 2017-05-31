Reader’s Forum

The editorial you printed last week entitled “GOP crafts a message to UNC, with a chainsaw” is an excellent example of why your readers need to take the editorials from the liberal News and Observer newspaper with a grain of salt. The editorial criticized the Senate for cutting the UNC law school and giving most of the money to the UNC medical school. The fact is we have a huge oversupply of lawyers and a shortage of physicians in N.C. The UNC law school has a declining enrollment and at the same time is hiring more faculty. These facts made it pretty obvious that more tax money should go to training physicians and less to subsidizing the training of lawyers. However, to the liberal newspapers, the only fact that matters is that the law school is working harder to spread its liberal agenda than the medical school. Thus we are applying common sense to how your readers tax money is spent.

David Curtis

NC Senate , District 44