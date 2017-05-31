Post 100 defeats Kings Mountain

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Cherryville Post 100 used five pitchers Tuesday night to shut out Kings Mountain Post 155, coming away with a 5-0 victory at Fraley Field and improving to 2-1 on the season.

After Cherryville starting pitcher Noah Eaker retired six of the first seven batters that he faced, Post 100 got on the board in the bottom of the second. Austin Sellers, the Post 155 starter, hit Colton Stroupe and Matt Bumgardner back-to-back to start the inning, and Eaker moved the runners up with a sacrifice bunt. Zeke Hester then delivered a run-scoring groundout, giving Cherryville a 1-0 lead.

Post 100 added a run in the third. Brent Walls led off with a single, but was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice from Austin Treadway. Levi Kiser followed with another fielder’s choice, and later scored on Robbie Cowie’s RBI double that extended the lead to 2-0.

Kings Mountain then had a golden opportunity in the top of the third inning to either tie the game, or take the lead. Matt Absher singled to lead things off, and worked his way to third base on a passed ball and a stolen base. After a walk to Alec Seaward, Absher was picked off off third base when he got caught in a rundown.

Parker Leatherwood then delivered a single, and Jacob Nixon followed with a base hit. But another baserunning error cost Post 155 when Seaward hesitated at third base, and was thrown out at the plate on the relay throw from Austin Treadway.

A flyout to centerfield ended the Kings Mountain threat, leaving them scoreless even though they had three hits and a walk in the inning.

The score remained 2-0 until the bottom of the eighth when Cherryville added some insurance runs. Dayne Homesley doubled to start the inning and came in to score on Wade Walker’s RBI single.

Two batters later, Dallas Bridges double put runners at second and third with two down. Matt Bumgardner followed with a two-run single, giving Post 100 a 5-0 advantage and essentially putting the game away.

Cherryville outhit Kings Mountain 8 to 6, with five of the Post 100 hits coming in the eighth inning. Half of Cherryville’s hits were doubles, while Post 155 did not have an extra-base hit.

Cowie, Bridges, Homesley and Treadway all had doubles for Post 100. No player from either team had more than one hit.

Eaker pitched three shutout innings to earn the win. The right-hander only faced ten batters, allowing just one baserunner on a base on balls. Taylor Hughes, Dalton Brooks, Colby Ferguson and Will Angel all pitched in relief.

“We’ve got 21 players, and I got all 21 in the game,” said Cherryville head coach Bobby Reynolds following his team’s win.

Post 100 will be back in action tonight when they host Burke County, then will travel to Asheville on Friday.

Kings Mountain 000 000 000 – 0 6 1

Cherryville 011 000 03x – 5 8 1

WP: Noah Eaker LP: Austin Sellers

Image courtesy of Nic Baxter / Special to the LTN