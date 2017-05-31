Obituaries— 5-31-17

Margie Miller Payseur

IRON STATION — Mrs. Margie Miller Payseur, age 61 of Camp Creek Road in Iron Station, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held 1 p.m. today, May 31, 2017 at Landers Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Carrie Carpenter and Rev. Jenn Hiatt officiating. Her body will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Payseur was born on July 23, 1955 in Randolph County to the late Herbert and Annie McLellan Miller. She was a kindergarten teacher at Iron Station Elementary School and Pumpkin Center Primary.

Survivors include her husband, Stephen Payseur of the home; one son, Andrew Payseur of Carrboro; two daughters, Abigail Nicholson and husband Brian of Iron Station and Sarah Payseur of Iron Station; one sister, Ivy Head of Mt. Airy and two grandsons, Corbin Nicholson and Xander Nicholson.

Memorials may be made to Landers Chapel United Methodist Church, 1205 Long Shoals Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092 or to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Payseur family.

Ruby Lee Morris Buff

Ruby Lee Morris Buff, 82, of 625 Alf Hoover Road, Lincolnton passed away Monday, May 29, 2017 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Born September 3, 1934 in Banks County, Georgia she was a daughter of the late John Morris and Lucy Hubbard Morris Moore. She was retired after 25 years of service from Carolina Care Center as a cook. Mrs. Buff enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing and being with her family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Quentin Buff; a son, Andrew Scott Buff and a daughter, Sandra Elaine Buff.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathleen Green of Cherryville; Nancy Buff and Hope Rhodes both of Lincolnton; two sons, Leon Buff of Crouse and Kenneth Buff of Vadalia, GA; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and a special friend who was like a daughter, Penny Cantrell of Vale.

Visitation will be 2:30 PM to 3:45 PM, Wednesday at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home. At other times the family will be at the home of Kathleen Green, 7636 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Cherryville. A memorial service will be 4:00 PM, Wednesday at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Faulkenbury officiating. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PO Box 427, Cherryville, NC 28021 to help with funeral expenses. A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Buff family.

Dale Edson Hinkle

Dale Edson Hinkle, 87, of Lincolnton, died May 26 at the home of his daughter in Raleigh, following a long illness.

Mr. Hinkle was born Jan. 29, 1930, to the late William Preston Hinkle, Sr. and Ola McConnell Hinkle. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was an upholsterer at various local furniture manufacturers for more than 40 years. He was a longtime member of the American Legion and a lifelong member of the Republican Party. From the 1940’s onward, he enjoyed following the athletic fortunes of the Tarheel football and basketball teams of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. And for more than 50 years, he was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves baseball team.

Mr. Hinkle’s family will receive friends today, May 31, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lincolnton, with Rev Ken Spencer and Rev. Anita Sain officiating. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and William Preston “Prett” Hinkle, Jr., and three sisters, Evie Hartman, Lois Lanier and Louise Harbinson.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ramona Ballard Hinkle of the home; a daughter, Amy Hinkle Puckett, husband Robert and son Karl August, all of Raleigh; a son, Thomas Henkel and wife Julie of Mount Holly; a brother, Thomas Henkle and wife Carolyn of Lincolnton; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 3097 Asbury Church Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Hinkle family.

Sallie Hildebran Stewart

Sallie Hildebran Stewart, 94, of Catawba passed away May 28, 2017.

A graveside service will be held June 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. at Sherrills Ford Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Stewart family.

Kathryn ‘Barbara’ Gieger Abernethy

Kathryn “Barbara” Gieger Abernethy passed away May 27, 2017.

The family received friends May 30, 2017 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home in Maiden. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Goodin-Drum Funeral Home with interment at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Cemetery.

Goodin-Drum Funeral Home in Maiden served the Abernethy family.

Ronnie Paul Towery

Ronnie Paul Towery, 63, of Lincolnton passed away May 28, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. June 1, 2017 in the Warlick Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cherryville City Cemetery.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Towery family.

Chaundra Meares Marada

Chaundra Meares Marada, 50, of Hickory passed away on May 28, 2017.

A memorial service will be held on June 4, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on June 3, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Marada family.

Tanya “Tammy” Rena Hinson

Tanya “Tammy” Rena Hinson, 54, of Newton passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

The funeral service will be held on June 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. The family will receive friends on May 31, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Hinson family.

Thelma Louise Miller

Thelma Louise Miller, 85, of Conover passed away May 29th, 2017.

The funeral service will be held on May 31, 2017 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Brookford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Miller family.

John Randolph “Todd” Dover

John Randolph “Todd” Dover, 86, of Cherryville passed away May 29, 2017.

Funeral Services will be private.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Dover family.