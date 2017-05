LHS hands out awards

Staff report

Lincolnton High School recently held their annual sports banquet, recognizing individual athletes for their accomplishments. This year’s award winners were for football: Noah Keener – Best Offensive Lineman, Donnie Thompson – Best Defensive Lineman, Skylar Evans – Best Defensive Back, Sage Surratt – MVP, Langdon Givens – Special Teams MVP, Xavier Littlejohn – Spark Plug, Brandon Blackwell – JV MVP, Kristopher Robinson – JV Spark Plug.

Boys Soccer: Graham Willis – MVP, Julio Pena – Spark Plug, Mason Whitaker – JV MVP, Esteban Campos – JV Spark Plug; Girls Soccer: Faith Brunner – MVP, Karol Sanchez – Spark Plug, Cyanne Silvers – JV MVP, Heidi Marquez – JV Spark Plug.

Boys Tennis: Tristan Brunner – MVP, Brandon Keneda – Spark Plug; Girls Tennis: Monserrat Tores – MVP, Nicole Salazar – Spark Plug.

Boys Cross-Country: Brandon Sherrill – MVP, Miguel Cabaleeta – Spark Plug; Girls Cross-Country: Isabel Radebaugh – MVP, Tyra Littlejohn – Spark Plug.

Volleyball: Destiny Wilson – Co-MVP, Hundley Rhyne – Co-MVP, Emily Shain – JV Co-MVP, Alexis Shires – JV Co-MVP; Wrestling: Julian Perdue – MVP, Trent Marlow – Spark Plug.

Boys Basketball: Sage Surratt – MVP, Robbie Cowie – Spark Plug, Malcom Derr – JV MVP, Dejarris Gash – JV Spark Plug.

Girls Basketball: Mica Dyson – MVP, Hundley Rhyne – Spark Plug, Kayla Smith – Coach’s Award, Elizabeth Wellman – JV MVP, Mariah Bartlet – JV Spark Plug.

Cheerleading: Madison Winslow – MVP, Tasia Williams – JV MVP, Andrea Solera – JV Spark Plug.

Baseball: Lane Hoover – MVP, Robbie Cowie – Spark Plug; E.J. Manjarres – JV MVP, Heath Goodson – JV Spark Plug; Softball: Alexis Shires – MVP, Victoria Hanke – Spark Plug.

Boys Golf: Henry Saine – MVP, Noah Keener – Spark Plug; Girls Golf: Joslyn Killian – MVP, Saylor Whitesides – Spark Plug.

Boys Track: Donnie Thompson – MVP, Brandon Sherrill – Spark Plug; Girls Track: Kayla Smith – MVP, Emily Shain – Spark Plug.

Boys Swimming: Mauricio Lozano – MVP, Michael McComson – Spark Plug; Girls Swimmimg: Sarah Cate Parker – MVP, Isabel Radebaugh – Spark Plug.

Richard Smith Award: Wesley Leonhardt; Male Harris Spirit Award: Sage Surratt and Langdon Givens; Female Harris Spirit Award: Destiny Wilson and Saylor Whitesides.

Image courtesy of Contributed