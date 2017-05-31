Guest View—New device will help babies

Cook Medical, which has a strong presence in Winston-Salem, has just received FDA authorization for a device to help babies with esophageal atresia, a birth defect of the esophagus.

All the work was done right here at Cook’s labs in The City of Arts and Innovation. This is what our blossoming biotech industry is all about.

Esophageal atresia is a rare birth defect in which the esophagus does not develop normally. The upper and lower portions of the esophagus lack the connection they normally have, according to the folks at Cook. Traditionally, the only treatment option to repair the malformation has been surgery.

But Dr. Mario Zaritzky, a pediatric radiologist at the University of Chicago Medical Center, collaborated with Cook on the development of a new, minimally invasive approach. They’ve created the Flourish Pediatric Esophageal Atresia device, which uses rare earth magnets that are inserted into the upper and lower ends of the infant’s esophagus. Over everal days, the magnets stretch both ends of the esophagus, after which the tissue connects to form an intact esophagus, Cook officials say.

Sixteen patients have been successfully treated with this device.

“The idea was to create a minimally invasive procedure that could possibly be an alternative to surgery in selective pediatric cases,” Dr. Zaritzky said in a press release.

Being a rare malformation, there may not be much for Cook in the way of a profit for this new treatment. But it will provide relief for a whole lot of tiny patients and their parents. And the technology could lead to further innovations.

Cook is based in Indiana, but its strong local office can rightly take credit for this fine effort.

“This technology was fully developed at our Winston-Salem Endoscopy division,” Scott Sewell of Lewisville, Cook’s vice president of Technology Acquisition & Development — Endoscopy, told the Journal’s editorial department in an email. “As a 30-year employee of Cook Medical, my company and I are very proud to bring this alternative solution to a baby having to endure numerous possible operations.”

Cheers to Cook for helping these babies.

— from the Winston-Salem Journal.