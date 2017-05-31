Denver Nuggets 12U wins tournaments

Staff report

The Denver Nuggets 12U boys basketball team has won two tournaments this month. First, the Nuggets — made up of players from Lincoln County — won the Denver Nuggets Shootout (May 5-7) by going 3-0 with wins against the Clover Thunder (47-31), Center Circle Hoops (48-41) and Warriors Nation (34-24).

The Nuggets also won the Denver Nuggets Tournament of Gold (May 19-21) by going 4-0. The Nuggets defeated Warriors Nation 37-33 in the championship game. Both tournaments were held at East Lincoln High School. The Nuggets return to tournament action June 3.

The team members include: Carter Black, Riley Bradley, Jaylen Coles, Palmer Crichton, Landon Gleezen, Kellen Karr, Reed King, Jacob Loftin, Tyler Mizzell, Anthony Odum, Joe Rhyne, Ta’Kiy Robinson and Eian Stancil. The Nuggets’ are coached by Eric Ginkel, Dave Vandenberg and Keith Coles.

Image courtesy of Contributed