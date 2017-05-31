Denver Nuggets 12U wins tournaments
The Denver Nuggets 12U team won the Denver Nuggets Shootout tournament on May 5 through 7. Pictured are front row left to right: Anthony Odum, Reed King (holding trophy), Eian Stancil, Jacob Loftin and Jaylen Coles. Back row left to right: Coach Eric Ginkel, Palmer Crichton, Landon Gleezen, Carter Black, Coach Dave Vandenberg, Ta’Kiy Robinson, Joe Rhyne, Riley Bradley, Kellen Karr and Coach Keith Coles.
The Denver Nuggets 12U boys basketball team has won two tournaments this month. First, the Nuggets — made up of players from Lincoln County — won the Denver Nuggets Shootout (May 5-7) by going 3-0 with wins against the Clover Thunder (47-31), Center Circle Hoops (48-41) and Warriors Nation (34-24).
The Nuggets also won the Denver Nuggets Tournament of Gold (May 19-21) by going 4-0. The Nuggets defeated Warriors Nation 37-33 in the championship game. Both tournaments were held at East Lincoln High School. The Nuggets return to tournament action June 3.
The team members include: Carter Black, Riley Bradley, Jaylen Coles, Palmer Crichton, Landon Gleezen, Kellen Karr, Reed King, Jacob Loftin, Tyler Mizzell, Anthony Odum, Joe Rhyne, Ta’Kiy Robinson and Eian Stancil. The Nuggets’ are coached by Eric Ginkel, Dave Vandenberg and Keith Coles.
The Denver Nuggets 12U team won the Denver Nuggets Tournament of Gold on May 19 through 21. Pictured are Front row left to right: Jaylen Coles, Joe Rhyne and Tyler Mizzell. Back row left to right: Coach Keith Coles, Eian Stancil, Coach Dave Vandenberg, Landon Gleezen, Ta’Kiy Robinson, Palmer Crichton, Anthony Odum, Riley Bradley, Kellen Karr, Carter Black, Reed King and Coach Eric Ginkel.
