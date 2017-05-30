Rep. Saine talks NC House budget proposal

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

North Carolina House budget subcommittees discussed sections of the proposed spending plan on Thursday. The full document, complete with specific numbers regarding teacher salaries and tax policy, will likely be unveiled on Tuesday.

The House and Senate have settled on a $22.9 billion spending plan, although the two chambers disagree on the best way to allocate those funds. That number represents an increase of approximately $500 million over the current year’s budget, but is a reduction from the $23.4 billion budget proposed by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, in March.

The Senate budget proposal that passed earlier in May suggested a personal income tax reduction from 5.499 percent to 5.35 percent and an increase in the standard deduction from $17,500 to $20,000. While details of the House tax plan haven’t been released yet, Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincolnton Republican who serves as one of two senior chairmen on the House finance committee, referred to their cutbacks as “much more modest.”

“This is typical of any budget year,” Saine said. “You’re going to get differences when we establish what our priorities are and the Senate has obviously already shown what their priorities are. Our tax cutbacks are much more modest, but we are still proposing to cut taxes. Our proposal is about a $270 million cut and they go over $1 billion, so there’s a pretty wide difference there, but we still provide significant tax reform in our tax package. We believe that this is a solid means of growing the economy in North Carolina while still cutting taxes and not growing the size of government, but still affording the things that we need and our budget priorities reflect that.”

Lawmakers are expecting a $581 million surplus at the end of this fiscal year in June to go along with a healthy “rainy day” fund of $1.2 billion. Saine noted that the differing tax packages stem from different philosophies within the two GOP-dominated chambers.

“We have certainly reduced the size and scope of government over the last few years and we continue to do so with this budget, but ours is just a more modest cut,” Saine said. “We’re looking at our revenue growth, our surpluses that we’re running and if you’re running surpluses you certainly want to return dollars back to the taxpayer. The idea here from the Republican House is that we don’t want to cut too much too fast. You’ve got to look at recurring revenue and non-recurring revenue, and the House certainly likes to pay for things with recurring revenue knowing that it’s not one-time money and it’s not surplus money, it’s money that we can count on. That’s probably the biggest difference and it doesn’t necessarily mean that the Senate is wrong, but it just means that we have a different philosophy.”

Saine also said the most significant difference between the two chambers lies within the education portion of the budget. The Senate voted at the last minute to cut funding for the Eastern North Carolina STEM program, but the House budget appropriates $300,000 to cover the program next year.

“Because our tax cuts are less we have a little bit more room in the budget to spend,” Saine said. “We were able to put that funding toward the University of North Carolina enrollment growth, textbooks and digital materials as we move toward more digital textbooks and STEM programs are also a focus for us among other things that we feel are very important. It’s not that the Senate doesn’t feel that way, but this budget allows to expand a little more into those areas while still cutting taxes.”

The complete budget document proposed by the House will be released on Tuesday with a final vote expected on Friday. From there, leaders from both chambers will meet to negotiate a compromise budget that will be sent to Cooper’s desk.