Lincoln County Animal Services on a ‘no-kill’ mission

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A strategic plan that was adopted to help the Lincoln County Animal Shelter reach “no-kill” designation has spurred significant operational changes within the county’s animal services department.

To become the first open-admission, government-run “no-kill” shelter in the state of North Carolina, Lincoln County must achieve a monthly live-release rate of at least 90 percent for 12 consecutive months. While 90 percent is the benchmark that’s recognized worldwide, Lincoln County Animal Services director Hannah Beaver has her mind set on saving each and every healthy animal that enters the shelter.

“Our mission is to make sure that all healthy and treatable animals are saved and only those that are suffering are euthanized,” Beaver told the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners earlier this month. “We’re very clear on this goal and we want to be above a 90 percent live-release rate for dogs and cats. We have already started implementing so many parts of these programs and that’s a huge part of the success that we’re already having.”

A revamped foster care program focused mainly on kittens that was implemented in April has had the most significant impact on the shelter population, according to Beaver. LCAS has discovered that most people who visit the shelter to surrender a litter of kittens are willing to foster for a short period of time, which helps prevent overcrowding in the facility. LCAS provides the foster families with everything from food to veterinary care to accommodate the temporary arrangement.

“We’ve had great success with people who have been willing to step up and foster,” Beaver said. “It’s been a huge shift from how we used to operate where previously we would just accept those kittens right on in. Now we’re pushing foster care and letting people know that we do need help because we can’t do this by ourselves. We’re not just asking the community to help us, we’re asking them to help these animals. It’s been refreshing to see the number of people who are willing to foster for a couple of weeks.”

The foster care program has saved 42 kittens from life inside the animal shelter through just one month of operation. The shelter environment is often not favorable for kittens, which aren’t adoptable until eight weeks of age, who are sometimes exposed to disease and not able to receive the amount of nurture that is necessary during that developmental stage of life.

“The biggest problem that we see with kittens is that when they have to just sit and wait in kennels at the shelter until they’re old enough and big enough they don’t thrive as well,” Beaver said. “The don’t play as much, they don’t eat as much and they don’t get the kind of attention that they would in a home. They basically are just waiting.”

LCAS is also making changes to the way they handle community cats, which are cats without a home that roam the county. Lincoln County animal control officers will no longer be trapping cats out in the community, barring some exceptions in instances involving nuisance complaints and injured cats.

“Our officers will no longer be picking up healthy cats out in the community,” Beaver said. “When cats go missing they tend to do pretty well for themselves. They may be missing for months before somebody finds them or they end up in a shelter. A lot of people assume that their cats have been hit by a car or something and they stop looking for them. You don’t see the same reclaim rate with cats that come into the shelter as you see with dogs. It has been proven that across the nation only about two percent of cats that enter a shelter are reclaimed by their owner.”

The nationwide reclaim rate of 2 percent is actually greater than the 0.5 percent reclaim rate in Lincoln County last year. Of the 1,801 cats surrendered to LCAS in 2016, only nine were reclaimed by their owner, according to Beaver.

“What we’ve seen in years prior is that we’ve been trapping healthy cats and bringing them into a shelter full of cats,” Beaver said. “When that happens those cats often end up getting sick or being euthanized because of overcrowding. If there’s a cat that’s existing and perfectly healthy out in the community we’re not going to be bringing it into the shelter and risking euthanization. We value cats here and we want to make the right decision.”

LCAS will also be altering its hours of operation beginning on June 5 to improve customer service for people and animals. The shelter will be opening at 10 a.m. on weekdays, rather than 8 a.m. as it stands now, and noon on Saturdays. LCAS is also adding weeknight adoption hours and will be open until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays instead of closing at 5 p.m.

“This is a very simple change that will have a huge impact for us at animal services,” Beaver said. “Opening later will give us two hours of uninterrupted animal care in the mornings so that when we open our doors to the public our animals will be fed, clean and medicated. This is something that is supported by the Department of Agriculture and no-kill shelters across the nation. Staying open later two nights each week will allow people who are at work until 5 p.m. to come in and adopt after work. That’s something that we’ve been hearing from the community for a while so we definitely want to be able to provide that service and expand our adoption hours.”

Pet owners wishing to surrender an animal will now be required to make an appointment to do so by calling animal services at (704) 736-4125. According to Beaver, this change will allow for better and more compassionate service for animals and people as opposed to the current system of accepting all surrenders between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

“The problems that we’ve had with the current intake system have actually been pretty significant,” Beaver said. “In those two hours that we accept surrenders we may see upwards of 20 to 30 animals come through our doors. We’re not able to get sufficient information on the animals and it makes for a rushed service. Managed intakes by appointment, for which there are always exceptions and emergency situations, provides us the opportunity to adequately staff our shelter so that when people are bringing in animals to surrender we can actually take the time to sit down with them and discuss what’s going on and offer alternatives to surrendering their pets.”

LCAS has established a timeline that runs to 2020 for the implementation of the no-kill strategic plan. As of this moment, the shelter has achieved a live-release rate above 90 percent for three consecutive months dating back to February.

More information about the plan and updated hours of operation can be found under the animal services section of the county website at www.lincolncounty.org.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard