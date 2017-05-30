Lincoln Charter School holds graduation ceremonies

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincoln County graduation season began on Friday with graduation ceremonies for Lincoln Charter School’s (LCS) Denver campus on Friday and the Lincolnton campus on Saturday. A total of 146 seniors graduated, with the bulk of the graduates coming from the Denver campus. Cory Martin gave the senior address and senior Emily Cutler sang the National Anthem.

Dave Machado, former LCS chief administrator and now the director of the Office of Charter Schools for the state, attended both graduations, giving the graduation address at both.

“I’m so excited to be back and it’s so great to see the school grow,” he said. “I’m very proud to see what they’ve done since I’ve left.”

This is the first year of graduations for the Lincolnton campus. Kameron Reynolds, who graduated from the Lincolnton campus Summa Cum Laude, and Brailey Sheridan, also Summa Cum Laude, both gave senior addresses.

Reynolds was awarded a full baseball scholarship to attend Mars Hill University in the fall. He plans to study biology, but he’s hoping to play baseball professionally. If baseball doesn’t work out, he said he’d go to graduate school to become a physical therapist.

“It’s a dream come true because I’ve always wanted to be able to play baseball at the next level,” he said. “To be able to finally do it and have school paid for is amazing.”

Reynolds, who was brought up by a single mother, entered LCS as a freshman. He played baseball for LCS throughout his entire high school career.

“No matter what time the game or where it was, my mother was there supporting me,” he said. “I found comfort in that.”

When Daniella Cevallos arrived in the United States from Costa Rica when she was eight, she didn’t speak a word of English. She attended Love Memorial for the third and fourth grade and started at the Lincolnton campus of LCS in the fifth grade.

“I was still struggling with English but the teachers helped me a lot,” she said. “I’ve seen Lincoln Charter grow a lot since I’ve been here. I’ve grown a lot too.”

While both of her parents were fluent in English while living in Costa Rica, Cevallos didn’t think it was important for her to pay attention in English class.

“I thought, ‘I’m never going to need it because I’m not going to move anywhere,’” she said. “Then one day it was like, ‘okay we’re moving.’ I was shocked. Now I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Cevallos played soccer at LCS from the sixth grade on. She received a soccer scholarship to Montreat College and will be entering as a sophomore because she took college-level courses while at LCS. At Montreat, she’ll be double majoring in international business and exercise science.

Both Cevallos and Reynolds said the small size of the graduating class at LCS was beneficial and that it was like a family away from home.

“There was always somebody here reaching out a hand to help me,” Reynolds said. “Having that sense of security has helped me succeed in my high school career. Lincoln Charter has prepared us for the future.”

As the students were getting lined up and ready to enter the gym at the Lincolnton campus, emotions were high and there was a box of facial tissues being passed around by the high school teachers.

“From little sixth-grade babies to 12th-grade young adults, it’s been an amazing journey with them for seven years,” LCS history teacher Ryan Smith said. “I’m excited and sad to see them graduate. There’s a lot of emotions rolled into one today.”

LCS language arts and English teacher Tara Granzen has taught some of the graduating seniors since the second grade.

“It’s been interesting to watch them become more confident,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of personal development with them.”

The 2017 LCS graduates obtained acceptances to over 693 colleges or universities and financial offerings of over $18.9 million in scholarships and grants, according to LCS chief administrator Jonathan Bryant. Eighteen percent of the Class of 2017 will be first generation college students and 89 percent will attend four-year universities, 11 percent will attend two-year universities.

All of the Lincoln County Schools high schools will graduate on Friday, with West Lincoln, Lincolnton and North Lincoln High School ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. and East Lincoln High School at 7:30 p.m.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard