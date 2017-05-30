City budget hearing scheduled for Thursday evening

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincolnton residents will be given an opportunity to comment on the proposed city budget for Fiscal Year 2018 during a public hearing scheduled for Thursday evening.

The budget, crafted by City Manager Steve Zickefoose with feedback from the Lincolnton City Council and various department heads, currently checks in just shy of $27 million, which is approximately $2.5 million less than the current year’s spending plan. Zickefoose has reorganized some departments and consolidated a number of positions following recent retirements to help save money and ensure the city is operating in a more efficient manner.

“If somebody asked me ‘What’s your budget theme?’ or ‘What words would you use to describe this budget?’ I would tell them two things,” Zickefoose said at a city council meeting earlier this month. “One of them is ‘do more with less,’ and the other is ‘focus on service.’ It’s been my philosophy since assuming this management position that you don’t always have to have more money to do a better job. Maybe we just need to rethink the way we’re doing things and look at how we operate to try and be more efficient in what we’re doing with what we have.”

The budget proposal as it stands does not include a property tax increase from the current rate of 55 cents per $100 of value. The city of Lincolnton hasn’t imposed a tax increase in 20 years, according to Zickefoose, and the rate actually decreased by 1 cent last year.

“I want to commend Steve and the staff for yet another year without a tax increase,” Councilman Dr. Martin Eaddy said. “You’ve reduced the fund balance appropriations and our expenditures by nearly $600,000 all without raising taxes while we’re still doing all this other good stuff. I just want to commend everybody for a job well done.”

Zickefoose has also managed to account for the looming departure of the city’s largest water and sewer customer, South Fork Industries, without raising utility rates. South Fork accounts for roughly 12 percent, or approximately $870,000, of the city’s water and sewer revenues, according to Zickefoose. The city experienced a similar loss recently with the closing of Mohican Mills, which resulted in a 9.5 percent rate increase in 2015 to offset the costs associated with the loss.

“I don’t feel like the customers could afford another rate increase like the one a couple of years ago,” Zickefoose told the Times-News in March. “We’re trying to promote the economy and also be responsible to the residents of the city so I’ve come up with some models that will actually allow us to balance this budget without doing a rate increase. Now, that includes making some reductions in expenditures within the department and also sharing some of those losses across the other funds in our budget.”

Thursday’s public hearing will take place during the Lincolnton City Council meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. inside City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton. The budget proposal is available in its entirety for public inspection at the city clerk’s office inside City Hall and on the city’s website at www.ci.lincolnton.nc.us.