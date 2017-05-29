Sports Briefs

Memorial Day Baseball

The Lincoln County Cardinals will pay tribute to veterans at tonight’s American Legion Baseball game with Union County at East Lincoln at 7 p.m. Veterans will be admitted into the game free of charge along with their families, with special on-field honors recognizing them.

BC Titans offer free football camp

The BC Titans will be hosting a free youth football camp for kids ages 5 through 12 two days a week at the Lincolnton High School football stadium. The days of the camp will vary, depending on weather conditions. For information about the days of the camp or registration, follow the Elite Skills Football Training Camp Facebook page, or call or text 704-530-4680. Registration is now open for the fall season and the cost is $65 per player. The age groups are Tiny Mites (5-6), Mighty Mites (7-8), Junior Varsity (9-10) and Varsity (11-12).

West Lincoln to present spring awards

West Lincoln High School will hold their spring athletic awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. in the new gym.

Recreation Department taking signups for summer programs

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation is currently taking registration for the following summer programs: Basketball Camp, Football Camp, Junior Lifeguarding Program, Soccer Camp, Softball Camp, Swim Team Camp, swimming lessons, tennis clinics and Volleyball Camp. For more information, or to obtain a copy of the Recreation Program Guide, please contact the Recreation Office at 704-735-2671.

Organized Adult Volleyball League

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation Department will hold an interest meeting for an adult open and organized Volleyball league on Tuesday, May 30 at the Lentz Recreation Center at the Betty G. Ross Park. Interested teams should have a representative at this league meeting. Team representatives will meet at 6:30pm. For additional information, please contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.

East Lincoln to hold baseball camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs will hold their annual baseball camp from June 19 through June 22. The camp will be divided into four age groups, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12 and 13 and up. The Mustangs are excited about their summer camp, which gives them a great opportunity to work with your young ball players. Campers will be instructed by head baseball coach Chris Matile, assistant coaches and current and former players from East Lincoln. The camps goals are to help all campers learn the fundamentals of the game and improve their overall playing abilities while most importantly, having fun. The cost of the camp is $100, and will be held at the East Lincoln High School baseball field each day from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.