Obituaries — 5-29-17

Linda Thompson Gebelein

Linda Thompson Gebelein, 58, died on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at her home in Huntersville, surrounded by her loving family, after a long, courageous battle against cancer.

Linda was born on October 14, 1958 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of John Julius Thompson and Betty Sue Thompson. She grew up in Baltimore, attended Towson University and moved to North Carolina with her husband and children in 1997. Linda cared deeply for her husband, her children, and grandchildren. Her life was centered on her family, and one of the greatest sources of joy for her in her later years was the time she spent with her two grandsons, who affectionately called her their “Ma.” Linda had a great love and passion for music, and served as a private piano teacher and worked as a musician at various churches throughout the region during her life. She studied music in college, and it was during one of those classes that she first met her beloved husband, Wayne. The two were married in 1980.

Linda is survived by her husband, as well as a son, Michael Gebelein, and his wife, Shana, two grandsons, Connor Lee Gebelein and Jacob Henry Gebelein, a daughter, Rachel Gebelein Mulock, and her husband, Geoffrey Mulock, a daughter-in-love, Sarah Cothren, John and Betty Sue Thompson, her parents, and her brother, John Kent Thompson.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at James Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at James Funeral Home.

Angela Denise Greene

GROVER — Mrs. Angela Denise Greene, 46, of 149 Ayers Road, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2017 at her residence.

Angela was born in Mecklenburg County, on January 10, 1971 a daughter of Kathy McAndrew Armstrong of Lincolnton. She was a homemaker and member of Trinity Church of the Living God. Angela was a Breast Cancer survivor an active with the Relay for Life.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Micheal H. Greene of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Alanmicheal H. Greene and Dominique; a daughter, Miranda L. Greene all of Grover; a sister, Jessica Stirewalt of Charlotte; mother-in-law, Ruth Greene of Kings Mountain; she also loved her four-legged babies, Scrappy, Monkey, Baby Girl, Angelica, Sophia, Bear Bear and Fat Albert

Visitation was held Sunday, May 28, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Trinity Church of the Living God in Kings Mountain and at other times the family wase at the home of Ruth Greene, 135 Belmar Rd. Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. today, May 29, 2017 at Trinity Church of the Living God in Kings Mountain. Burial will be in the B.H. Greene Family Cemetery in Kings Mountain.

Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness c/o Susan G. Komen Charlotte, 2316 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cherryville is serving the Greene family.

D.C. Cook

D.C. Cook, 85, of Peeler Road, Vale, died Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Carolinas HealthCare System – Lincoln.

He was born in Cleveland County on August 18, 1931 to the late Dixon Cicero Cook and Effie Mae Lail Cook. He was a retired self-employed mechanic and was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. John Deere tractors were his favorite and he enjoyed participating in tractor pulls.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Edith Corene Wise Cook, and daughter, Vickie Sue Cook Halloway.

He is survived by a brother, Norris Cook of Vale and six sisters, Betty Burgin of Belwood, Christeen Cook of Shelby, Ida Nell Wilson of Lincolnton, Diane Sain and husband Gene of Vale, Bryte Benfield of Morristown, Tenn., and Mary Lou Cook of Belwood; son-in-law, Marty Holloway; special friend, Woody Adkins.

The family received friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston. At other times the family was at the home of Mary Cook, 305 Rockdale Road Lawndale. The funeral service was held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Keith Huss officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston

Memorial may be made to Lincoln County Hospice, 900 Dontia Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092 or to the charity of your choice.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston is serving the Cook family.

Frances Hammitt Heavner

Frances Hammitt Heavner, 79, of Cherryville died May 26, 2017.

Visitation will be today from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Second Baptist Church in Cherryville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. today at Second Baptist Church in Cherryville. Burial will be at City Memorial Cemetery in Cherryville.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Heavner family.

Dale E. Hinkle

Dale E. Hinkle, 87, of Lincolnton died May 26, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. May 31, 2017 at Asbury United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Hinkle family.

Charlotte Ann Koch

Charlotte Ann Koch, 86, of Shelby died May, 24, 2017.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cherryville.

Barbara Smith Lail

Barbara Smith Lail, 69, of Claremont died May 26, 2017.

A memorial service will be held May 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the residence of Barbara Lail in Claremont.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Lail family.

Kathy Devue Allison

Kathy Devue Allison, 55, of Crouse died May 26, 2017.

The family received friends May 28, 2017 at the home. Burial will be private.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Allison family.

Dillon Alexander Crawford

Dillon Alexander Crawford, 27, of Claremont died May 25, 2017.

A memorial service will be held today at 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Lincolnton.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Crawford family.

Althea Ann Clark

Althea Ann Clark, 60, of Iron Station died May 26, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. May 31, 2017 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. May 31, 2017 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Iron Station.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Clark family.

Doris Wooten Putnam

Doris Wooten Putnam, 87, of Elizabeth City died May 24, 2017.

A funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends today from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Putnam family.