Criminal Charges 5-29-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Christopher Chad Locklear Poplin, 25, of 7811 Stter Trace Ln. in Charlotte was charged May 24 with one count each of carrying concealed weapons, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance, possession of weapon, careless and reckless driving and two counts of possessing controlled drugs, equipment or paraphernalia. A $75,000 secured bond was set.
- Corey Trent Barnard, 24, of 8030 Grove Hall Ave. in Charlotte was charged May 24 with one count of driving while license suspended or revoked, display or expired registration plate, expired inspection certificate, carrying concealed weapons, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kacey Danielle Turner, 29, of 2705 Philadelphia Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged May 24 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle on the highway without registration or expired registration. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Jeffrey Todd Crouse, 29, of 443 Franks Rd. in Lincolnton was charged May 24 with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Ashley Leann Lackey, 32, of 2236 Lincolnton Hwy. 150 in Cherryville was charged May 24 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A $700 secured bond was set.
- Kiyosha England, 27, of 2931 Christy Leigh Dr. in Catawba was charged May 24 with one count of failure to appear.
- Joshua Evan Slaten, 36, of 4677 Asbury Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged May 24 with one count of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Ashley Dawn Monroe, 26, of 1721 N. Davis Ave. in Newton was charged May 24 with one count of misdemeanor larceny.
- Stephanie Mechelle Johnston, 44, of 5531 Starkwood Dr. in Charlotte was charged May 24 with one count or civil order for arrest of child support. A $2,500 cash bond was set.
- Scott Wayne Horne, 35, of 2054 Old Hickory Grove Rd. in Mt. Holly was charged May 24 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $750 cash bond was set.
- Angelia Danielle Queen, 33, of 1349 Rustic Trl, 6, in Lincolnton was charged May 24 with one count of failure to appear.
- Johnny Joe Warlick, 43, of 1984 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton was charged May 24 with one count of defrauding innkeeper or campground order. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Brandy Rayvonne Chaney, 42, 7507 Palm Tree Dr. in Vale was charged May 24 with one count of contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents.
