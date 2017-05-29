Cardinals outlast Kings Mountain

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

KINGS MOUNTAIN—Trenton Wood delivered a one-out, bases-loaded single in the top of the tenth inning that scored two runs, giving Lincoln County a 7-5 extra-inning road victory over Kings Mountain Post 155 Saturday night.

After three straight walks to begin the tenth inning, Wood’s base hit scored Brendan Gallagher and Kyle Naspinski with the go-ahead runs, giving the Cardinals the lead for good. Brady Drennen would then retire Kings Mountain in order in the bottom of the inning, preserving the first win of the season for Post 455.

Lincoln County took an early lead in the top of the first. Lane Hoover led off the inning with a double, and Jordon Easter followed with a two-run home run over the fence in left-center.

Kings Mountain closed the gap to 2-1 in the home half of the inning on Matt Absher’s RBI double, then took the lead with a pair of runs in the third inning on four hits and an infield error.

The Cardinals (1-1) tied the game in the fifth inning with three straight two-out singles. Following base hits by Gallagher and Naspinski, Gabe Duncan picked up an RBI with his first hit of the night.

But again Post 155 retook the lead in the bottom of the inning on a coupleof base on balls and a double from Jacob Nixon, resulting a a 5-3 Kings Mountain advantage.

Lincoln County would fight their way back in the game in the seventh. Hoover picked up his second double of the game, and Easter followed with a base hit. After Easter swiped second base, a groundout to short with a drawn in infield followed by a strikeout kept the baserunners in place.

But then a passed ball would allow Hoover to score from third, and when the Kings Mountain catcher overthrew the pitcher covering home plate, Easter would come all the way around to score from second base to tie the game at five all.

The score would stay that way until the top of the tenth inning, when Wood delivered the dramatic game-winning hit for the Cardinals, and Drennen closed the door on the mound in the bottom of the inning.

Drennen shut out Post 155 over the final four innings to pick up the win, allowing no hits and striking out 10, including a rare four-strikeout inning in the seventh. Starting pitcher Adam Campbell pitched 3 ⅓ solid innings, before giving way to Easter in the fourth. The Cardinals held Kings Mountain to seven hits total, non after the fifth inning.

Hoover, Easter and Naspinski had two hits each to lead Lincoln County, who had eleven base hits as a team.

The Cardinals will be back in action tonight when they host Union County in their home opener at East Lincoln at 7 p.m. Post 455 plans to allow veterans and their families into the game free of charge, with special on-field honors recognizing them.

Lincoln County 200 010 200 2 – 7 11 2

Kings Mountain 100 220 000 0 – 5 7 4

WP: Brady Drennan LP: Jacob Nixon

Sunday

Lincoln County 13, Huntersville 3 (8 innings)

The Cardinals blew the game open with a 5-run fifth inning, thanks in part to a two-run double by Brady Drennen and a two-run single from Lane Hoover. Lincoln County pounded out 17 hits at Huntersville, led by Kyle Naspinski’s 4 hits, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Hoover had 3 hits for Post 455, with 3 stolen bases and 3 runs scored and Drennen belted two doubles with 4 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

Nate Kinsch and Jordon Easter had two hits each, including a two-run home run from Kinsch. Will Harkey added a double and Hunter White an RBI single as the Cardinals improved to 2-1 on the season. Starting pitcher Trenton Wood went five innings, picking up the win on the mound.

Friday

Burke County 12, Lincoln County 7

The Cardinals lost their season opener 12-7 to Burke County at Shuey Field in Morganton on Friday. Lane Hoover had 3 hits and Jordon Easter 2 to lead the Cardinals at the plate. David Bourgeois, Brendan Gallagher, Jake Quilla, Gabe Duncan and Noah Collins all hit safely for Lincoln County, with RBIs from Hoover, Easter, Gallagher, Collins and Quilla (2). Kenny Shield took the loss for the Cardinals.

Image courtesy of David Keever / LTN