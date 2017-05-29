Budget fixes for the worse

That’s a pretty deep hole for the county commissioners to fill. Finding $27 million to balance the budget won’t be easy.

It doesn’t feel any less daunting when you do the math: $27 million is only 6 percent of the county’s $430 million budget for the fiscal year that ends on June 30. And nearly $10 million of it is a paper loss, of sorts: It’s what the county would lose from the decline in property values in this year’s countywide revaluation. Raising the tax rate slightly to compensate for the decline in property values — creating a “revenue neutral” budget — is not especially controversial. Sure, some taxpayers will holler, but most will understand, especially if their next tax bill is about the same as the last one.

That leaves about $17 million in unexpected budget pressures, including increased operating costs, higher health insurance premiums for county employees, greater demands for services and depletion of a mental health reserve fund. It doesn’t help that $17 million is only 4 percent of this year’s budget. It’s still a lot of money. Filling the whole gap would boost the tax rate by 13 cents per $100 in property valuation. That would unleash a taxpayer howl that the county commissioners don’t want to hear. For any one of them, especially those who may seek re-election next year, it could be a political career-ender.

But are the alternatives that appear to be on the table really acceptable? Closing down a branch of the public library? Closing two Health Department clinics? Shuttering a domestic violence shelter? Dropping funding for four community organizations and cutting others in half?

Each of those actions will hurt the people who need them most — the poor and the unemployed, or underemployed. The library plays a key role in job training. It holds job fairs and helps people gain the skills they need for many jobs. It’s where they go to create resumes and to research job possibilities. The Health Department’s medical and dental clinics provide care to those who can’t otherwise afford it and who aren’t covered by insurance. Closing the clinics will leave them out of luck, or sitting in endless lines at the hospital emergency room, where they will get the most expensive care possible, mostly underwritten by taxpayers anyway. And shut a shelter for victims of domestic violence, when help for abused spouses and children is already in short supply? Doesn’t that qualify as unconscionable?

When governments get into this sort of bind, someone invariably suggests that leaders do what Mom and Pop would do: Sit down at the kitchen table and reconcile income with expenses, trimming appropriately. But this isn’t Mom and Pop. This is a nearly $450 million corporation and needs to be run as such. Giving people jobs isn’t the core purpose of commissioners’ lives. County Manager Amy Cannon began an initiative two years ago to streamline the county’s organizational structure and to make departments more efficient. Several county departments have already been reviewed and recommendations are being implemented. That process needs to accelerate. So does a review of possible outsourcing of work that is currently done by staff. How much more can be automated? Is it time to ask county employees to contribute a bigger share of their health insurance premiums? And what county departments can be combined with other, similar government departments, primarily the city, to achieve greater economy of scale?

We’d like to see the commissioners aggressively pursue all these options before closing down key functions like libraries and shelters. And maybe have the guts, too, to go a fair bit farther than a revenue-neutral tax rate. Government is about serving the people, after all.

— from the Fayetteville Observer.