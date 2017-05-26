Steering committee launches economic plan for downtown Lincolnton

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A number of downtown merchants gathered inside the Lincoln Cultural Center on Wednesday morning to discuss a strategic economic plan for the continued growth of Lincolnton’s central business district.

The plan, which is being developed by the City of Lincolnton Steering Committee, is in its infancy. The purpose of Wednesday’s meeting was to identify stakeholders who would be willing to sign a statement affirming the collective commitment and support for plan development that will be presented to the Lincolnton City Council.

“I think that all of us here have a common interest and that common interest is simply to move Lincolnton forward and improve the quality of life for our citizens,” City Manager Steve Zickefoose, who established the steering committee last year, said. “This requires teamwork and this requires a plan. I’m going to use a phrase that I’ve heard over and over again and that is ‘we simply need to plan to work and work to plan.’ That’s part of the reason that we’re here today is to put this in movement. This is something that the city by itself cannot do, it’s impossible, this takes the effort of everyone in this room and that’s what we’re hoping to accomplish.”

The steering committee, founded with the intent of streamlining efforts between local government, support organizations and citizens to advance city objectives, consists of representatives from the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Development Association and Lincoln Economic Development Association, among other local organizations.

“The steering committee was formed so that all of the allied support organizations could get on the same page and cut duplication of efforts,” committee member And Lynn said. “That’s what’s been going on for so long in the city of Lincolnton. The right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing and neither knows what the city is doing. What this does is allow us all to have a time where we meet twice each month to discuss what’s going on in Lincolnton and what we would like to accomplish, specifically regarding the downtown central business district.”

Representatives from the North Carolina Main Street program, of which Lincolnton is an accredited member, delivered a presentation on effective revitalization strategies for downtown communities. The presentation focused on the importance of building partnerships, promoting downtown businesses through street festivals and other marketing tactics, enhancing aesthetics through improvements to buildings and storefronts as well as signs and landscaping and strengthening existing economic assets by repurposing vacant buildings.

According to its website, the NC Main Street program assists communities in restoring economic vitality to their downtowns. Main Street is a self-help program that requires local communities to provide the human and financial resources needed to operate the program.

Lincolnton’s strategic economic planning process, which is expected to take four to six months to complete, includes identifying stakeholders, economic drivers, community assets and economic partners as well as analyzing strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and the market. The steering committee will also be tasked with developing a budget and crafting a mission statement, economic development strategies and an implementation plan.

“The desired results are an even more beautiful downtown created by the completion of a streetscape plan,” Lynn said. “A downtown filled with public art such as murals and art installations. A downtown where each building is full and filled with restaurants, boutique shops, pubs, entertainment, upscale housing and much more. A downtown that thrives economically and becomes a destination for out of town visitors. And last, but not least, a downtown that fills its citizen’s hearts with pride and joy.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard