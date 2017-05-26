Sports Briefs

Organized Adult Volleyball League

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation Department will hold an interest meeting for an adult open and organized Volleyball league on Tuesday, May 30 at the Lentz Recreation Center at the Betty G. Ross Park. Interested teams should have a representative at this league meeting. Team representatives will meet at 6:30pm. For additional information, please contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.

East Lincoln girls to hold basketball camp

The East Lincoln Lady Mustangs will be holding their 2017 basketball camp July 24-27. The camp is open to all rising 4th through 9th-grade girls, and will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the high school. The camp will be directed by East Lincoln head coach Jason Otey, and will focus on individual skill work, development and improvement of fundamentals, in-game strategy and creating basketball IQ.

The cost of the camp is $60 if you pre-register, and $70 if you sign up the day of the camp. Families with multiple children attending will pay $50 per child. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and have the opportunity to work with high school coaches and players. All proceeds will go to the East Lincoln girl’s basketball program. For more information or to register, email Coach Otey at jotey@lincoln.k12.nc.us.