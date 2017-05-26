Officers: Oaklawn drug ring busted

Staff report

Lincolnton Police Department detectives said they’ve charged nine people in connection with drug sales in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Lincolnton.

Officers said Paul Richard Walton Jr., 36, of 1014 E. Catawba Street, was selling drugs out of his home. Detectives said the investigation was prompted by citizen complaints.

Walton was served with felony warrants in September for dealing drugs. Officers said, in a press release, that eight other people were charged in connection with participating in a “continuing criminal enterprise” that was the focus of the investigation.

Officers said continuing criminal enterprise is a Class C felony and, if convicted, the defendants can serve between 44 months and 17 years in state prison, depending on their prior records.

Walton is currently in the Lincoln County jail under a $250,000 secured bond. He has pending charges for 14 counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, several habitual felon charges, one count of possession with intent to sell marijuana, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony conspiracy. Walton has multiple convictions for possession with intent to sell cocaine, multiple convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon, multiple convictions of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, possession of stolen goods, felony accessory after the fact, resisting an officer, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of marijuana, injury to personal property and disorderly conduct.

“The Lincolnton Police Department developed a case showing Paul Walton as a major distributor of controlled substances in Lincolnton, specifically in or around the Oaklawn community,” Lincolnton Police Lt. Jason Munday said in the press release. “Part of this case shows the hierarchy of the enterprise, with Walton distributing various amounts of illegal narcotics with other known associates. Before and after the arrest of Walton, our detectives worked diligently in identifying and apprehending Walton’s associates in this case. We can show a pattern, a chain of command and a monetary trail of profit, all leading back to Walton. Walton’s criminal enterprise shows very specific working relationships and patterns that we plan to use as evidence in this case.”

Paul Walton’s brother, William Perry Walton, 34, also of 1014 E. Catawba Street, was released on a $10,000 secured bond and charged with continuing criminal enterprise, felony breaking and entering and four counts of selling cocaine. Walton has prior convictions for multiple counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession of a controlled substance on jail or detention center facilities, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, felony fleeing to elude arrest, larceny from a person, multiple convictions for resisting an officer, assault on a government official, trespassing and criminal contempt.

Also charged with the continuing criminal enterprise was Paul Walton and William Walton’s mother, Elizabeth Hall Walton, 64, also of 1014 E. Catawba Street. She has since been released from jail after making a $60,000 secured bond. Walton has other pending charges for maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Shamaine Antwan Edwards, 35, of 201 Massapoag Road, has been released from jail after making a $10,000 secured bond. Edwards has other pending charges including multiple counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, felony possession of cocaine and possession with intent to sell marijuana. Edwards has prior convictions for possession with intent to sell cocaine, selling cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, habitual felon, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony flee to elude arrest and carrying a concealed gun.

Michael Odell Fair, 30, of 3029 Chestnut Road in Lincolnton, is jailed under a $215,000 secured bond. Fair also has other pending charges for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted first degree murder, malicious maiming, habitual felon, assault on a female, injury to personal property and disorderly conduct. Fair has prior convictions for trafficking opiates or heroin, possession with intent to sell cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, resisting an officer, assault on a female, criminal contempt, assault on a government official, possession of marijuana and forgery.

Connell Jerome Forney Jr., 39, of 1011 Brown Avenue in Gastonia, is jailed under a $20,000 secured bond. Forney has pending charges for felony breaking and entering, conspiracy to sell cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Forney has prior convictions for conspiracy to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, attempt to escape from state prison, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Xanax.

Brittany Danielle Sigmon, 26, of 413 Jennings Street in Lincolnton, who officers said is Paul Walton’s girlfriend, was charged with participating in a continuing criminal enterprise and was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Dwayne Percell Sledge Jr., 33, of 1661 Cloudburst Circle in Lincolnton, is currently in state prison on unrelated charges and will face the new charges when he is released. Sledge has a pending charge for taking indecent liberties with a child. Sledge has prior convictions for possession with intent to sell marijuana, sell and deliver marijuana, sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, obtaining property by false pretenses, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and criminal contempt.

William Lee Hall, 45, of 123 Massapoag Road in Lincolnton, who officers said is Paul Walton’s first cousin, is in state prison and will be served with Lincolnton warrants for continuing criminal enterprise when he is released. Hall has prior convictions for habitual felon, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession with intent to sell cocaine, felony larceny, common law robbery, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, trespassing, filing a false police report, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

Image courtesy of LPD