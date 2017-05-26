Obituaries— 5-26-17

Mr. Charles Kendrick Moss

CHERRYVILLE — Mr. Charles Kendrick Moss, 75, of 2920 Fish Pond Road, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at his residence.

Charles was born in Gaston County on September 24, 1941 a son of the late Lawrence H. Moss and Bessie Kendrick Moss. He was a member of First Wesleyan Church. Charles was retired from Timken in Iron Station.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Charles K. “Kenny” Moss; and two sisters, Roslyn Moss and Teeny Pennington. Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Diana Walsh Moss of the home; a son, Chris Moss; a grandson, Aaron Moss; the mother of his children, Kay R. Moss of Cherryville; a brother, Lawrence H. “Bud” Moss of Cherryville; two sisters, Jane Barrett of Waco and Barbara Blanton of Earl.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.

William Wilson “Bug” Derr

William Wilson “Bug” Derr, 73, of Wilmington, Del. formerly of Lincolnton died May 21, 2017.

A funeral service will be held May 27, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Tuckers Grove UMC with burial to follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church 30 minutes prior to the service.

Jimmy Harold House

Jimmy Harold House, 63, of Belmont died May 22, 2017.

A funeral service will be held May 27, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church. Military rites will follow the funeral service. The family will receive friends Saturday, prior to the service from noon until 1:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held May 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury.

Charles J. ‘Charlie’ Wright

Charles J. “Charlie” Wright, 62, of Washington, DC formerly of Lincolnton died May 19, 2017.

A funeral service will be held May 27, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in Hollybrook cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church 30 minutes prior to the service.

Tomena ‘Tommie’ Mae Correll Lawing Finger

Tomena “Tommie” Mae Correll Lawing Finger, 86, of Maiden died May 23, 2017.

A funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery. The family received friends Thursday evening from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the church.

Douglas ‘Doug’ Eric Stewart

Douglas “Doug” Eric Stewart, 56, of Catawba died ‘May 23, 2017.

A graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba.

JoAnn Burris Ikerd

JoAnn Burris Ikerd, 82, of Catawba died May 23, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held May 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Newton. Burial will follow at May’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends May 27, 2017 from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Connie Clark

Connie Clark, 57, of Lincolnton died May 24, 2017.

All services are private.

Bonnie Mae Bumgarner Laney

Bonnie Mae Bumgarner Laney, 99, of Maiden died May 25, 2017.

The funeral service will be held May 27, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Lawings Chapel Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at the church.

Harold H. “Sonny” Roseboro Jr.

Harold H. “Sonny” Roseboro Jr., 66, of Winchester, VA formerly of Lincolnton died May 23, 2017.

Funeral service is May 28, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at United Mission with burial to follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.

