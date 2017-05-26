Lincoln County Memorial Day events set for this weekend

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

While Memorial Day is often thought of as the harbinger of the summer season, the first visit to the beach and starting up the barbecue, the true meaning of the holiday is often overlooked. Memorial Day is intended as a day to honor those who died while defending the United States. Originally called “Decoration Day,” it originated three years after the end of the Civil War as a time to decorate with flowers the graves of those who died in battle. It is thought that the original date of May 30 was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country. Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971, to be celebrated the last Monday in May.

While it is unlikely that a day goes by that Gold Star Mother Mabel Sain doesn’t think of her son, Capt. Robert Wehunt, who died while in service in Vietnam, somehow Memorial Day still brings back painful memories of the death of her only son.

Sain’s first husband, Scott Wehunt, spent two and a half years in World War II before returning home and starting a family with Sain. Wehunt was born June 18, 1947 and graduated from West Lincoln High School in 1965. He spent two years at North Carolina State University before entering the service.

“He told me he wanted to go into the Army and be a helicopter pilot,” Sain said. “He was in Vietnam for 10 months before he was killed.”

Wehunt died in a helicopter crash on Dec. 23, 1969 at the age of 22 in South Vietnam. The family was not informed of his death until the day after Christmas.

“It was probably a good thing that they waited because we had family staying with us for the holidays,” Sain said. “We were in bed and heard the car pull up. I looked out and saw the preacher and the veteran’s services man and I knew what they were here for.”

Wehunt’s body was returned to the United States and he’s buried in the Bethphage Lutheran Church Cemetery. Scott Wehunt died seven years later. Sain’s now married to William Hoyle Sain, also a World War II veteran.

Some of Lincoln County’s veterans have already been out putting flags on veterans’ graves. Corp. Dale Punch, a retired Marine, on Thursday visited his mentor, John Rudisill Jr., a World War II chief gunner’s mate in the U.S. Navy. When Punch first met him, Rudisill was the post commander of American Legion Post 30 in Lincolnton.

“I was the first non-World War II commander of Post 30,” Punch said. “J.C. taught me the right and wrong way to do things. He was an advocate for veterans and if it wasn’t for J.C., the monument uptown wouldn’t be built. He did so much for the veterans. I always like to put a flag on J.C.’s grave just to make sure he gets one and to say hello to him.”

There are several ceremonies in Lincoln County honoring fallen soldiers over the week. Local veterans will be meeting at Hollybrook Cemetery in Lincolnton at 8 a.m. on Saturday to distribute flags on the graves of veterans throughout the county. In addition, there will be a flag sale on the corner of Highway 16 and Highway 73 in Denver to raise funds for area veterans.

VFW Post 1706, at 1306 Country Club Road in Lincolnton, will be holding a ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We had three veterans pass away this year so we’ll be lighting a candle for each of them,” VFW Post 1706 commander William Chandler said. “We also honor all our past veterans who died in battle or from battle-related causes.”

Finally, there will be a short ceremony on Monday at 11 a.m. outside the courthouse in downtown Lincolnton on Court Square.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard