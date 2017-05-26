Lincoln Charter athletes receive all-conference honors

Staff report

The Southern Piedmont 1A has released the all-conference performers for the spring sports season. The Lincoln Charter baseball team, which finished as co-champions in the league with Cherryville, placed five players on the all-conference squad. Zack Bennett, Jackson Farnsworth, Kam Reynolds, Nick Roser and Matt Stokes who helped lead the Eagles to their first place finish, were all on the all-SP1A team.

Noah Eaker, Jared Emory, Carlton Jackson, Austin Treadway and Will Walker from Cherryville were all named to the squad. Jackson was named the conference’s player of the year, and Highland Tech’s Blake McLeymore was the coach of the year.

Lincoln Charter put five players on the all-conference softball team. Reah Barger, Chloe Johnson, Sara Kalinowski, Lily Pressley and Hallie Mele represented the SP1A champions, who made it all the way to the fourth round of the 1A playoffs.

Cherryville’s Bayleigh Henley, Michelle Munoz and Megan Williams were all-conference softball performers.

The softball player of the year was Logan Hamby of Bessemer City, while Lincoln Charter’s Taylor Putnam was the SP1A coach of the year.

Five members of the Lincoln Charter girls soccer team made all-conference. Lexie Baker, Maggie Hoey, Carrie Simpson, Kali Snider and Mariah Watson were on the all-SP1A team, helping the Lady Eagles to a second-place finish.

Lincoln Charter’s state championship golf team placed four team members on the all-conference team. William Crook, Harrison Hall, Dylan land and Justin Morgan were named to the Southern Piedmont 1A all-conference team, and Eagles head coach Jamie Seitz was the coach of the year.

Caity Born, Maggie Hoey, Michaela Gammon and Emma Lasarsky of Lincoln Charter were named to the girls all-conference track team, while Andrew Zink made the boys squad.

Gammon was named the female most valuable track athlete in the SP1A, and Cherryville’s Alyssa Key was awarded the girls most valuable field athlete. The girls track coach of the year was Bryan Nichols of Bessemer City.

Also, Bessemer City’s Isiah Cole was the boys most valuable track athlete, and Carson Pledger from Mountain Island Charter was named most valuable male field athlete. Chris Lane of Bessemer City was the boys coach of the year.

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo