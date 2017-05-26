Knights named to NPC all-conference

Staff report

Several athletes from North Lincoln were named to the North Piedmont 3A/4A’s all-conference teams in their respective sports.

On the baseball diamond, Trevor Whitley, Tyler McPeak and Ty Lilly were named to the all-conference squad. The trio led North Lincoln to a record of 8-6 in the team’s final season as a member of the conference.

Karson Parker and Mia Duvall were named to the all-conference softball team. The Lady Knights finished 6-8 in the North Piedmont 3A/4A, two games behind fourth-place West Iredell.

North Lincoln’s Austin Devine was the only Knight to make the NPC all-conference tennis team, and Rachel Rios was the lone Lady Knight listed on the girl’s soccer all-conference squad.

Aaron Digh and Conner Bain were named to the North Piedmont all-conference golf team. The Knights golf team had a good season, finishing third in a very strong league.

In track & field, Chandler McCaslin and Brian Risse were named all-conference, with McCaslin earning the female track athlete of the year award.

Baseball Player of the Year: R.J. Connor – Statesville, Pitcher of the Year: Zach Brzykcy-Alexander Central; Softball Player of the Year: Talon LaClair-West Iredell, Pitcher of the Year: Joelle Davis-Mooresville; Soccer Player of the Year: Brooke Freeman-South Iredell; Golfer of the Year: Stone Dyson-South Iredell; Tennis Player of the Year: Brian Dow-Lake Norman.