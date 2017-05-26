Girl’s birthday wish: Help for local animals

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Alexis Keeter has been an animal lover her entire life. She got her first kitten, Mimi, who was adopted from Lincoln County Animal Services, when Keeter was just 2 years old. For her seventh birthday, Keeter asked for a pool party and, in lieu of birthday presents, she asked that her friends and family bring cat and dog food to be donated to Lincoln County Animal Services.

“I wanted to help the cats and dogs eat better food,” Keeter said.

Her friends and family must have been very generous, because Keeter was able to deliver 40 to 50 pounds of food to the shelter.

“We’d been looking at animal shelters throughout the years and we always that we wanted to do something special for Lincoln County,” Alexis Keeter’s mother, Suzanne, said. “I love the big cat area, cat trees and big window they could look out of.”

In addition to Mimi, Keeter has two other cats, both rescues, and a sable German Shepherd. The Keeter family’s animals are very well fed and Alexis Keeter was always concerned that the animals in the shelter were not eating as well hers and wanted to help them eat better.

“We are so thankful to receive donations like this,” Lincoln County Animal Services director Hannah Beaver said. “It was such a selfless and kind way for Alexis to celebrate her birthday and it is absolutely heartwarming to see the future generation of animal lovers and ambassadors in action. The work that we do in the shelter is supported by donations like these will help us to feed many of the homeless pets we care for each day. Our kittens also loved getting some treats.”

Even though she loves animals, Keeter said that she doesn’t want to be a veterinarian when she grows up but a policewoman, because she likes protecting people and, of course, animals too.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard