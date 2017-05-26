Cardinals, Post 100 looking for better results as 2017 season gets underway

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

As the American Legion Baseball season begins, both the Lincoln County Cardinals and Cherryville Post 100 are looking for better things in 2017. Both the Cardinals and Post 100 were eliminated in the first round of the Area IV playoffs a season ago.

Coach Bruce Bolick’s Cardinals finished 8-15 last season, but will return veterans like Brady Drennan and Seth McRorie. Also, Jordon Easter hit over .300 in his first season of Legion baseball. Lincoln County will also look for newcomers like Lane Hoover and Daniel Thompson to contribute right away. The Cardinals lost to Hickory in last year’s opening round of the playoffs.

Cherryville looks to bounce back after last year’s disappointing season. Coach Bobby Reynolds club was 12-17 last year, getting knocked out by the Gaston Braves in the first round.

Post 100 returns veteran Matt Bumgarner, who was 3-2 on the mound last season with 2 saves and a very impressive 1.69 ERA. Robbie Cowie is back for his second season of Legion baseball, after hitting .400 with 9 home runs and 29 runs batted in last year.

Cherryville has added Dallas Bridges and Dalton Brooks, two pitchers from West Lincoln who could give valuable innings. Below is an overview of the two local teams.

Lincoln County Cardinals

Coach: Bruce Bolick – 26th season

Last year’s record: 8-15

Top returning players:

Adam Campbell, Pitcher, Lincolnton – had several good outings on the mound in 2016.

Brady Drennen, Infield/Pitcher, North Lincoln – veteran player (4th year) had good outings on the mound in 2016, including a six-inning no-hitter against Shelby.

Jordon Easter, Infield/Pitcher, Lincolnton – hit over .300 last season in first year of Legion.

Brendan Gallagher, Outfield/Pitcher, East Lincoln – veteran player (3rd year) hit over .300 last year.

Will Harkey, Catcher, North Lincoln – brings experience at catching position.

Seth McRorie, Pitcher/Outfield, North Lincoln/Surry CC – hit over .400 last season.

Kenny Schild, Infield/Pitcher, Lincoln Charter – Multi-position player.

Hunter White, Catcher, Lincolnton – experienced catcher.

Top newcomers:

Lane Hoover, Outfield/Pitcher – Lincolnton

Tyler Johnson, First Base/Pitcher – East Lincoln

Daniel Thompson, Third Base/Catcher/Pitcher – North Lincoln/Surry CC

Kyle Naspinski, SouthLake Christian – First Base/Pitcher

Trenton Wood, Pitcher/Infield – East Lincoln

Tavin Johnson, Outfield/Pitcher – East Lincoln

Outlook: Coach Bolick knows that the team can never have too much pitching. Cardinals open by playing four straight days, and have 10 games in the first fifteen days. Bolick feels that the Gaston Braves, Union County and Mint Hill will be very strong teams in the eastern division.

2017 Schedule

May 25 @ Gastonia 7 p.m.

May 27 @ Kings Mountain 7 p.m.

May 28 @ Huntersville 7 p.m.

May 29 Union County 7 p.m.

May 31 @ Shelby 7 p.m.

June 3 @ Mint Hill 7 p.m.

June 5 Maiden 7 p.m.

June 7 Gastonia 7 p.m.

June 12 Hickory 7 p.m.

June 14 @ Hickory 7 p.m.

June 17 Union County 7 p.m.

June 18 @ Maiden 7 p.m.

June 19 Huntersville 7 p.m.

June 21 @ Gaston Braves 7 p.m.

June 22 Kings Mountain 7 p.m.

June 24 Shelby 7 p.m.

June 27 Mint Hill 7 p.m.

June 28 Gaston Braves 7 p.m.

Cherryville Post 100

Coach: Bobby Reynolds – 25th season

Last year’s record: 12-17

Top returning players:

Robbie Cowie, Infield/Outfield/Pitcher, Lincolnton – hit over .400 last season in his first year of Legion. Had 9 home runs, 8 doubles and 29 RBIs.

Matt Bumgarner, Outfield/Pitcher, West Lincoln/Montreat – hit .280 in 2016 with 5 doubles and 9 stolen bases. Was 3-2 on the mound with 2 saves and a 1.69 ERA.

Levi Kiser, Infield, Cherryville – hit .315 with 5 doubles last season.

Austin Treadway, Infield, Cherryville – batted .288 with 3 doubles in 2016.

Colton Stroupe, First Base, Burns – hit .293 with 3 doubles last season.

Top Newcomers:

Dallas Bridges, Infield/Pitcher, West Lincoln

Dalton Brooks, Pitcher/Outfield, West Lincoln

Kameron Reynolds, Infield, Lincoln Charter

Jared Emory, Infield, Cherryville

Outlook: Post 100 can compete for the division championship if the pitching comes through and the team can limit defensive errors.

Cherryville Post 100 2017 Schedule

May 22 Mint Hill (DH) 7 p.m.

May 29 Rutherford County 7 p.m.

May 30 Kings Mountain 7 p.m.

May 31 Burke County 7 p.m.

June 2 @ Asheville 7 p.m.

June 3 @ Caldwell County 7 p.m.

June 5 Haywood Co. (DH) 7 p.m.

June 6 Gaston Braves 7 p.m.

June 7 Hickory 7 p.m.

June 8 Maiden 7 p.m.

June 9 @ York 7 p.m.

June 14 York 7 p.m.

June 15 Taylorsville 7 p.m.

June 16 @ Hickory 7 p.m.

June 17 @ Kings Mountain 7 p.m.

June 19 @ Taylorsville 7 p.m.

June 21 @ Rutherford County 7 p.m.

June 22 @ Gaston Braves 7 p.m.

June 23 @ Burke County 7 p.m.

June 25 Asheville 7 p.m.

June 27 Caldwell County 7 p.m.

June 28 @ Henderson Co. (DH) 6 p.m.

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo