Bluegrass group set to play Lowesville Gospel Concerts series

The Virginia-based Churchmen Bluegrass Band will be returning to Lowesville Gospel Concerts in Lowesville for the second time on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“This will be their second appearance with us and we are looking forward to them being with us,” concert organizer Carroll Cooke said. “The Churchmen do an awesome job of picking and their four-part harmony is some of the best we’ve had. Bluegrass is definitely a strong point for our concerts because we have new attendees each time no matter who is playing. These brothers are in love with Jesus and you can feel his presence as they minister in song. This would be a good one to attend even though you might say you don’t like bluegrass. These guys will probably change your mind.”

The Churchmen, who have been together for 28 years, have a song this month at number two on the Singing News Bluegrass Chart. Keith Clark, who plays the bass and sings some of the parts, and Gerald Harbour, who plays the mandolin and also sings parts, are original members of the group.

“The Lord has blessed us and we’ve had quite a bit of air play over the years,” Clark said. “People have been really nice to us over the years. Lowesville is a really nice venue and we are excited to come back. We hope that folks will come out and hear us play.”

The group is rounded out by Carroll Arnn, who plays the banjo, is the lead singer and writes many of the songs, Avery Welter, who plays the guitar and sings tenor, and Daniel Greeson, who plays the fiddle.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. and is held at Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Highway 16 South in Lowesville. There is no admission cost for the concert, however, freewill offerings will be accepted. For more information, contact Cooke at (704) 618-9762.

