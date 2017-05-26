Around Town— 5-26-17

SATURDAY

Breakfast

Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton will host a country breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. A $7 donation is suggested to benefit the church building fund. Take-out will be available.

SUNDAY

Homecoming

Laurel Hill United Methodist Church, located at 731 N. Hwy 18 in Vale will host a Homecoming Memorial Service. Sunday School beginning at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m.. A covered dish potluck luncheon will follow.

Special Singing

Greater Moores Chapel AME Zion Church, located at 1009 E. Main St. in Lincolnton will host a special singing featuring Vocalaires from Shelby at 3 p.m. Cost will be $7 per adult and $2 per child.

Homecoming

McKendree United Methodist Church, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy. in Lincolnton will host a homecoming at 11 a.m. with covered dish lunch following with guest pastor Rev. Randy Powell.