Criminal Charges— 5-26-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Andrew Shawn Thiessen, 43, of 7545 Windy Pine Cir. in Denver was charged May 23 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possessing controlled drugs, equipment or paraphernalia and making a false report to law enforcement agencies or officers. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Nathan Charles Ross, 35, of 1938 Peeler Rd. in Vale was charged May 23 with one count of resist, delay and obstruction of public officers. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Jonathan Wayne Sharp, 27, of 21 Windy Hill Cr. in Mt. Holly was charged May 23 with one count of failure to appear.
- Merkys Jose Morel, 22, of 5273 Farran Dr. in Stanley was charged May 23 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Austin Shane McCutcheon, 18, of 123 Oakhill St. in Denver was charged May 23 with one count of conspiring to sell or deliver marijuana. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Bobby Ray Blankenship, 27, of 5308 Kildare Dr. in Charlotte was charged May 23 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Travaris O’Bryan Cole, 28, of 152 Millers Park Ln. in Vale was charged May 23 with one count of interference of electronic monitoring device. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Hannah Elizabeth Bumgarder, 19, of 7826 Sedgebrook Dr. E in Stanley was charged May 23 with one count of communicating threats.
