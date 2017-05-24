The Veteran’s Corner: Navigating VA healthcare

ALEX PATTON

Guest Columnist

As your veteran service officer, I often have veterans and surviving spouses come into the office who want to sign up for VA benefits. Somehow, there is the misconception that there is a package of benefits just waiting on you to come and get. I wish that were true but, unfortunately, that is not always the case. So many benefits are based on when you served and sometimes where you served and whether it was war time or peacetime. The most common one is veterans wanting to sign up for VA healthcare. When we are young we do not put as much emphasis on our health as we should. Once we reach that age where health problems begin to occur, then we begin to think about getting into the VA healthcare system. There are specific guidelines as to which veterans are authorized to use the VA healthcare system.

You may be able to get VA healthcare if you served on active duty and separated under conditions other than dishonorable.

You probably qualify for VA health care if at least one of these applies to you:

You receive financial compensation from VA for a service-connected disability

You were discharged for a disability resulting from something that happened to you in the line of duty

You were discharged for a disability that got worse in the line of duty

You’re a recently discharged combat veteran

You get a VA pension

You’re a former prisoner of war

You’ve received a Purple Heart

You get (or qualify for) Medicaid benefits

You served in Vietnam between Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975

You served in Southwest Asia during the Gulf War between Aug. 2, 1990, and Nov. 11, 1998

You served at least 30 days at Camp Lejeune between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987

If none of the above apply to you, you may still qualify for care based on your income.

The last three will get you in based on any health conditions you have related to your service in these locations. If you do not qualify under any of these scenarios you can still qualify, but it is based on your income for the prior year. If you are single, the income threshold is $36,685 or less to qualify. If you are married or have a dependent child the maximum yearly income is $41,910. The threshold increases with more dependents. If you made more than that but you had substantial medical bills you could still qualify.

Should you qualify solely based on your income you will be responsible for copays. Regular doctor visits are $15 and the copay to see a specialist is $50 per visit. Many times you come out cheaper seeing your civilian doctor, since the co-pays are cheaper with other forms of insurance. If you live in Lincolnton or areas west of town, the Hickory VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic on Tate Boulevard would be where you would apply for healthcare. If you live in Denver, the closest VA clinic would probably be in Charlotte on Tyvola Road.

The most important thing to remember is we are always here to answer your questions. We can help you determine whether you qualify or not and whether you meet any of the criteria listed above.

Whether it is healthcare, compensation, education benefits or you are just curious what is available to you, feel free to come and see us or call us at (704) 736-8506. Our only mission is to help you the veteran and your family any way we can. You served us, now let us serve you.

Alex Patton is the Veteran Service Officer for Lincoln County.