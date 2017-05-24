Nonprofit ‘Spiritus Project’ supports cystic fibrosis patients

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Jessica Link was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at birth and fought a daily battle with the disease for more than 20 years. As her disease progressed, Link spent more and more time hospitalized and, while she was there, she talked to doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists and learned of the financial and emotional challenges facing many adult cystic fibrosis ​patients. During the last few of years of her life, Link, a Denver resident, worked to put together the Spiritus Project, a nonprofit organization formed to help people with cystic fibrosis. Link passed away from complications related to the disease in 2015.

“Even though she was so ill, she saw a desperate need in adult cystic fibrosis patients,” Helen Link, Jessica Link’s mother, said. “When the patient ages off their parent’s insurance and become adults, a lot of them are on their own. Obviously some have great family support but not all. It touched Jessica’s heart and she couldn’t handle the idea of all of these patients fighting so hard just to live and the added stress of the financial burden that the disease creates.”

Cystic fibrosis is the most common, life-limiting recessive genetic disorder in Caucasians, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. Approximately 30,000 people have cystic fibrosis in the United States. It’s a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. People with cystic fibrosis have abnormalities affecting certain glands of the body, especially those that produce mucus, causing a thick buildup of mucus in the lungs, pancreas and other organs.

“Cystic fibrosis is a very expensive disease to treat,” Link said. “For example, my daughter had to take pancreatic enzymes to help digest her food, and that alone, if she paid outright for it, was $2,500 to $3,000 per month. As a result, family support tends to wane and the patient support network starts to fracture. This causes additional stress on the patient, which results in a further decline in quality of life and pressure on an already fragile physical existence.”

Jessica Link also had a vibrating vest that cost approximately $15,000 or $16,000, according to Helen Link. The vest was something that she had to use every day to help break up the mucus in Jessica’s lungs so she could cough it out.

Jessica Link laid the groundwork for the Spiritus Project and, after she died, her parents continued her work to honor her memory.

“The Spiritus Project helps with all sorts of things,” Link said. “We’ve helped with those who can’t make their mortgage or rent payments, power bills, car payments. We’ve provided funds for nourishment via tube feeding or other medical needs that insurance won’t paid for.”

Alyssa Magro was the first person that the Spiritus Project helped. Magro, who went to North Lincoln schools and lives in Denver, was born with cystic fibrosis but was not officially diagnosed until she was two. Her symptoms were chest infections, trouble breathing and gaining weight. She’s been in and out of hospitals her whole life and had to have a double lung transplant on April 23, 2015.

“That takes care of the disease in my lungs, I only have to worry about rejection,” she said. “I still have it in my liver, kidneys and pancreas.”

The Spiritus Project first donated money to the Magro family when she was going through her lung transplant, along with many other donations after that, according to Magro. The average out-of-pocket cost for a lung transplant is $30,000 to $50,000, according to Alyssa Magro’s mother, Anne Magro. In addition to medical bills, the family had to temporarily relocate to Durham for her surgery and subsequent recovery.

“Her aunt did a GoFundMe account, which did awesome, and with the help of so many other people it was easy for us not having the burden of the financial part because that really stresses you out,” Anne Magro said.

Now that she’s able to travel and do things that she couldn’t do when she was suffering from cystic fibrosis in her lungs, Magro travels around the east coast in her purple Jeep Wrangler to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis. Before she had her lung transplant, Magro was couch-bound, not able to do much without getting winded.

“I decided I wanted to help raise awareness for cystic fibrosis,” she said. “Not a lot of people know too much about it so I feel like the more people who know about it, the better.”

Magro said that she wouldn’t have survived without the double lung transplant but a lot of people are afraid of getting a double transplant because of the risk of dying or infection. Her goal is to help people to see that it can be done and it is worth it.

Magro has a t-shirt press in her basement and makes t-shirts to sell to fund her travels to raise awareness. Eventually, she hopes to raise money to help people similar to how Spiritus Project does.

“It’s all about raising awareness for cystic fibrosis because they don’t get a lot of money from the government like breast cancer or the other more common diseases,” Anne Magro said. “People with CF look very healthy so you don’t know what they are going through.”

Magro still takes a lot of prescription medicines on a daily basis and Anne Magro said that they have good insurance but Alyssa is 24 and may soon not be able to be covered under her family’s insurance plan.

The Spiritus Project also provides care packages called Spiritus Bags for people in hospitals with adult cystic fibrosis. These care packages are a means for the Spiritus Project to introduce themselves to people suffering with the disease and to provide items to help make their stay as comfortable as possible.

For more information, visit www.spiritusmasters.org or contact Helen Link at (704) 451-2118. Magro can be contacted through her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wheelinwithCF/.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard