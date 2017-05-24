Middle school band impresses at regional music festival

The Lincoln Charter middle school band left quite an impression at the Music in the Parks festival in Rock Hill, South Carolina earlier in May.

The band, which was founded less than three years ago in the fall of 2014 with just 25 members, has come a long way in a short period of time. On Saturday, the band won multiple awards for performance and sportsmanship, while also receiving the distinction of “Best Overall Concert Band” during an awards ceremony held on the grounds of the Carowinds amusement park.

“When we started this in 2014 we were in a tiny classroom with no soundproofing in the walls whatsoever,” band director Mary Boudreault said. “We survived completely on donations from community members who might have had a trumpet or trombone and we spent a lot of time at pawn shops because we didn’t know if this was going to be a successful program or not. That first group of 25 students loved it so much and we discovered that the students really had a thirst for performing and learning music. The community backed us completely and our concerts were packed that year even though we only had 25 students.”

The seventh grade band earned first place in the Middle School Concert Band division with a “superior” rating, which is the highest honor given by festival judges. The eighth grade band earned an “excellent” rating, scoring 88 of a possible 100 points. While “excellent” is a level below “superior,” the eighth grade band still won first place in the Junior High Concert Band division.

Each band performed three musical selections of different styles including a march, a lyrical piece and a final show piece or overture. The seventh grade band performed selections of “The Thunderer,” “Cango Caves” and “Tambora!” while the eighth grade band presented selections of “Valley Forge March,” “Distant Horizons” and “Steal the Thunder.”

“For competitions such as this I try to focus on some of the more standard, serious concert band repertoire,” Boudreault said. “I usually consult some master lists from bandmasters associations and I try to find music that is both teachable and entertaining for the audience. I chose some very standard marches that have been arranged for younger students and, therefore, they’re learning the classics that are recognizable for the audience. I usually try to select contrasting pieces that show off the lyrical, reflective side of instrumental music and I also like to give my students something that’s more challenging with faster notes.”

Lincoln Charter School also received the most prestigious honor of the day, the Esprit de Corps Award, which is presented to the school that demonstrated positive character and sportsmanship throughout the festival.

“This is actually the award that we’re the most excited about,” Boudreault said. “Esprit de Corps is an old French term that literally means ‘spirit of the body’ and it has to do with the character and overall citizenship of our students. From the moment we stepped off the bus at this competition to the very final moment of the awards ceremony, we were being evaluated for how we treated each other and how we treated the other bands. Every day we try to instill character traits like empathy, responsibility and respect for others, and it’s a very nice validation to see that someone else can recognize those character traits in our students.”

