Lincoln County School of Technology seeing success

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincoln County School of Technology (LCST) has had a successful year and principal Dr. Cale Sain said he is looking forward to continuing with this success and growth in the coming years. Lincoln County Schools (LCS) Career and Technical Education (CTE) is connected in all four middle schools, all four traditional high schools, LCST and Asbury Academy. The goal of CTE in LCS is to offer a wide range of classroom instruction that mirrors real world situations.

“Career and technical education should be a very powerful experience for kids,” Sain said. “It should give them a knowledge base and immerse them in some type of skill that they can take away from high school and go off to a post-secondary institution or straight to the workplace.”

In 2015-2016, LCS had a 100 percent CTE Concentrator graduation rate, which was the highest in the southwest region. This year, 327 students (95 percent of CTE Concentrators) earned a Career Readiness Certificate, which is also the highest score in the southwest region. Seventy-seven percent of those earned a silver or gold Career Readiness Certificate, which is the fourth-highest in the southwest region.

This year, a new Firefighter Technology program was formed at LCST and a partnership was developed with the City of Lincolnton Fire Department as well as the Lincoln County Fire and Rescue Association. To date, approximately $100,000 worth of fire equipment has been donated to the Firefighter Academy, according to Sain.

“They understand how important it is to have volunteer firefighters and they need the training that we provide,” Sain said. “Our partnership with the City of Lincolnton Fire Department is so great that not a week goes by that we don’t have at least one fire truck in the parking lot here. They come by on a regular basis and help our kids in the program.”

The training that the students receive allows them the opportunity to get the certifications that they need to become volunteers. Sain hopes that besides the certifications, it may just kindle a lifelong interest and they may go to Gaston College and earn a Fire Science Technology degree and maybe to UNC-Charlotte and earn a bachelor’s degree and become a captain or top officer at a local fire department.

An AP Computer Science principles class was also established at LCST this year to help respond to the growing industry need and student interest in computer science. In addition, three Lincoln County students became Apprenticeship Catawba students this year. Apprenticeship Catawba is a partnership between local manufacturing companies and Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) wherein students are chosen to work part-time at manufacturing companies and attend CVCC part-time to obtain an associate’s degree. The students are paid an hourly wage, receive benefits, their tuition is paid for and they are guaranteed a full-time job at the company when they graduate.

Next year, CCP Fire Protection Technology classes will be offered at the LCST along with a PreCalculus Algebra class. LCST is also considering offering an introductory engineering class in the spring. They are also in the beginning stages of working with Gaston College to establish new programs at the college in building and construction trades.

“Our goal is to spark interest and relevancy in everything that we do,” Sain said. “We want to give students multiple entry points into whatever they want to study or work they want to do. It’s always been the sign of a good classroom – how much it sparks the kids’ interest. Whether they are learning about reading, grammar, fire, the constitution, whatever. If you spark their interest it will be a powerful experience for them. I think CTE is so powerful because you can not only spark that interest but you give them plenty of engaging, hands on opportunities to really plant something.”