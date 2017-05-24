Lincoln County native publishes first interactive fantasy novel

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A Lincoln County native has extended an invitation into an alternate dimension through the publication of his first novel, “Goblin’s Gift.”

John Withers IV, a 1997 graduate of East Lincoln High School, is an English instructor at Gaston College who penned the book in his downtime between lessons. “Goblin’s Gift” is an interactive fantasy novel that allows the reader to live vicariously through the main character based on a series of decisions that impact the outcome of the story.

“I loved those kinds of books as a kid and writing this book rekindled those childhood memories,” Withers said. “This is a genre that I wanted to go back to and I think that in this age of gaming this is a type of book that young readers should be able to pick up and groove to because they’ve got choices, possibilities and all those pieces that they like from video games between the covers of the book.”

The genre of interactive fiction, also known as gamebooks, was widely popular in the 1980s with installments such as “Choose Your Own Adventure,” “Lone Wolf” and “Endless Quest.” Withers described “Goblin’s Gift” as a “love letter” to that style of writing, appropriate for today’s youth as well as adults who grew up during that era.

“I was trying to do something completely new and ended up in a world that’s been heavily used, but not in a while,” Withers said. “If you remember those ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ books from the late 70’s and early 80’s, Nintendo really killed those books. They were hugely popular with the pick a path and you were the hero kind of concept, but then when video games took over those books went underground. I wrongly assumed they went away completely, but when I was working on this project I started looking around and realized that there’s a whole underground movement of these books that are still popular in their own weird little corner of the internet.”

“Goblin’s Gift” is different from most interactive fantasy novels in that the book is centered on two sets of characters. The story begins in the bedroom of a 1990’s teenager and then Withers takes the reader into the worlds of imagination created by the book’s main characters.

“You live through the high school kids in the bedroom palling around, but you’re also the characters they’re creating and playing in the game world,” Withers said. “This book uses dice for most of the decisions, but there are some where the reader just picks ‘A’ or ‘B’ to decide the next sequence of events. In the process I had to build a chart of all the possibilities and whether they intersect again at some point or lead to somewhere completely new. I had to be able to track all of that and figure out how to write it to where I didn’t lose a possibility, making sure that everything leads somewhere.”

“Goblin’s Gift” is the first book in a series of six connected novels known as “Castles of Imagination.” Withers has already done work on each of the six books to varying degrees and is hoping to publish the second installment of the series by the end of the summer.

“Goblin’s Gift” is available for purchase in print or Kindle format on Amazon. The book will be available through libraries and small bookstore distribution in the coming months.

