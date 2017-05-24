LCSO Capt. Tim Johnson announces Lincoln County sheriff campaign

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tim Johnson has announced his intent to run for Lincoln County sheriff in 2018. Johnson filed paperwork with the Lincoln County Board of Elections on Monday morning that will allow him to accept donations during his campaign for office.

“I’ve always known that one day I wanted to become sheriff and I planned on doing it earlier, but the time needed to be right,” Johnson said. “I’ve greatly enjoyed working with Sheriff (David) Carpenter for almost 25 years and we’ve never had an argument. He told me that he wasn’t going to run again and he asked me what my plans were, so we’ve talked about it for the past couple of years. I told him that as long as he’s sheriff I wouldn’t run, but whenever he retires I plan on running. He’s known that since the last election.”

Johnson, a Republican, is a native of Hickory who joined the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in 1991. Prior to that, he served six years in the U.S. Army and founded Johnson’s Cleaning and Restoration alongside his brother. Johnson has also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Northbrook Volunteer Fire Department in Vale.

“I knew I wanted to become a law enforcement officer all my life, ever since I was a little boy,” Johnson said. “I had several dreams I wanted to accomplish like becoming a firefighter, owning my own business, serving in the military and working in law enforcement. I started here at the Sheriff’s Office in 1991 and this is the only place that I’ve ever worked during my career in law enforcement.”

Johnson got his start as a patrol deputy under Sheriff Joe Kiser and has steadily climbed the ranks throughout the past 26 years. In 2010, Carpenter promoted Johnson to lieutenant in charge of the criminal investigations division. Johnson was promoted again in 2015 to his current rank of captain, where he supervises the investigations and narcotics units as well as the Harven Crouse Detention Center.

“I’m a hard worker who’s willing to do whatever it is that needs to be done,” Johnson said. “I’m fair, but I’m firm and I try to run a tight ship. The citizens are paying us to protect and serve them and to do a job, and I think that we need to earn that pay. I expect all my officers to work hard, but I also expect myself and the other supervisors to have their backs. That means making sure that they’re taken care of and that they have all the things needed to do their job. I want to make sure that the citizens all over the whole county are covered and protected. We’ve got a great staff, but there’s always room for improvement. We can always have more training and we can always be better equipped.”

Johnson has already mapped out goals that he would like to accomplish as the next sheriff of Lincoln County, including more competitive pay for all deputies, but specifically those who work inside the detention center. His top priority, however, is to establish a crime scene unit that would aide the criminal investigations division.

“A crime scene unit is something that the citizens of Lincoln County would benefit from every single day,” Johnson said. “We have a dive team and we have a SWAT team, but a crime scene unit is something that’s needed at all times. It’s important to have somebody who specializes in crime scene investigations. Right now, like on a murder case for example, our detectives have to work the scene before they can even start trying to catch the person responsible for the crime. Most of the larger counties have crime scene units, but it’s something we’ve never had here. We’ve grown and it’s something that I believe is necessary to improve the service that we provide to the citizens of Lincoln County.”

Carpenter, a Republican who is nearing the end of his second term as sheriff of Lincoln County, confirmed in March that he will not seek re-election in 2018.

Johnson is the fourth candidate to file the paperwork needed to establish a campaign for the 2018 election of a new Lincoln County sheriff. He’s the third Republican candidate, along with retired Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy and current Lincoln County Board of Commissioners chairman Bill Beam and Lincolnton Police Department Lt. Jason Munday. Lincolnton street preacher Alan Hoyle, a 23-year veteran of the Marine Corps, will run as an independent candidate pending a petition with signatures from 4 percent of the registered voters in the county.

The party primary election for Lincoln County sheriff is scheduled for May 18, 2018 with the general election to follow on Nov. 6.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard