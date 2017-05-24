Kindergarten students donate to Lincoln County domestic violence shelter

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

As part of a learn, serve and engage project, three classes of kindergarten students at Lincoln Charter School’s Lincolnton campus gathered toiletries to donate to Amy’s House, a Lincoln County shelter for people suffering from domestic violence. The toiletries which were delivered to Amy’s Closet on Tuesday were sent in tote bags which can be reused by women and children when they leave the shelter.

“We talked about somewhere in our community that had a want and need and we were trying to find ways to meet that need,” Lincoln Charter School kindergarten teacher Meredith Fonseca said. “I explained that Amy’s House was a place for women and children who needed help.”

The request went out to parents of the children on Friday and by Tuesday they had gathered enough supplies to fill over 20 tote bags.

“This is great because they are always needing personal care products and when they move out they’ll have things to take with them now,” Lincoln County Coalition Against Domestic Violence president Shasta Steele said. “I am forever grateful for the generosity of Lincoln County residents.”

Amy’s Closet accepts donations while the shop is open to the public or call (704) 483-5515 for the Denver shop or (704) 240-3688 for the Lincolnton shop to make other arrangements.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard