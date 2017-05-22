West Lincoln teachers get pies in the face for a cause

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

That spare change can add up if the contributions are many. Throughout the month of May, West Lincoln High School students added their spare change to jars on teachers’ and administrators’ desks with the goal of raising money for Relay for Life. There was a potential reward for their contributions – for every $25 a staff member raised, he or she agreed to get a pie in the face.

West Lincoln High School teacher Joanne Chase, a 10-month cancer survivor, volunteered to head up the school’s efforts to raise money for Relay for Life. Chase got involved in Relay for the first time last year while she was still receiving chemotherapy.

“I was able to walk the survivor walk,” she said. “Just barely, but I got through it. I was totally baldheaded. Now Relay is near and dear to my heart.”

The students who would do the throwing were randomly selected by West Lincoln High School principal Brian Clary. They weren’t actual pies that were thrown but either shaving cream or whipped cream sprayed into a pie tin.

Taylor Brown, West Lincoln’s band director, raised enough money to score nine pies in the face. In fact, he was just $1 short of getting 10 pies in the face.

“I’m very proud of the students,” he said. “I would definitely say they got after it more so than I thought they would. I hear that there’s potentially shaving cream or whipped cream and I’m trying to figure out which one to do.”

The school raised approximately $1,505 for Relay for Life.

“That’s a lot of quarters, nickels, dimes and pennies,” Chase said. “We had a sign on the jars that said ‘I’ll take a pie in the face for Relay for Life’ and students just threw in loose change.”

The entire student body was released from classes Friday afternoon to watch teachers and administrators get smeared with shaving cream or whipped cream.

“I’ll take as many as they want to throw at me,” West Lincoln High School math teacher Travis Farmer said. “The kids at this school are good kids and I think they knew it was for a good cause. I had kids that donated two or three bucks and some that threw in 20’s. I think it’s because they thought they’d be able to throw the pie in my face.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard