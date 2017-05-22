Our View— An ambitious goal

Lincoln County commissioners signed on to a bold, ambitious and noble plan when they approved a resolution that will eventually give the county the distinction of being home to the only government-run no-kill animal shelter in the state.

Creating a no-kill municipal animal shelter in Lincoln County has been a goal of animal activists in the area for years. Commissioners first approved a measure in 2013 that signified county officials’ support for making the shelter no-kill, but that measure didn’t include any specific goals or policies to help shepherd that commitment from idea to reality. Two freshman commissioners — Anita McCall and Rich Permenter — campaigned at least partially on their support for creating a no-kill shelter, and won approval from the Humane Voters of Lincoln County advocacy group. McCall has led the county’s No Kill Ad Hoc Committee, which helped create the strategic plan approved by commissioners on Monday — a refreshing example of a politician making good on a campaign promise.

But what’s more important than any of that is the progress made at Monday’s meeting that will hopefully wind up saving the lives of animals in Lincoln County. According to a story published in Wednesday’s edition, “the plan establishes programs for volunteers, foster care, sterilization, pet retention, on- and off-site adoption, medical/behavioral prevention and rehabilitation and proactive pet redemption” and “a timeline that runs to 2020 has been set for the implementation of the programs, many of which are already underway.”

Those are concrete steps forward, urging the county on toward the goal of a no-kill shelter. Without specific policies in place, that goal would have remained unrealized. Everyone involved, from the volunteers and activists to the shelter employees to the commissioners who gave support to the plan, deserve the gratitude from the stakeholders who hope to see no-kill become a reality. Now, all that’s left is to see this bold, ambitious and noble plan through to fruition.