Local man details two World War II bombers

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

An Iron Station man travelled to Santa Ana, California two weeks ago for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to detail two World War II bomber planes.

David Strum, an auto detailer who’s commissioned to work on lavish European sports cars and classic car collections in his spare time, tackled the project with a group of 35 top-notch detailers from around the country. The group, which operates under the radar without an official name, came together a few years ago with a passion for jobs exuding American historical significance.

“I remember being a kid and it seemed like most of our family vacations revolved around going to some site of historical significance,” Strum said. “We took trips to battlefields like Gettysburg and we visited places like Mount Vernon and Monticello. I’ve always had an interest in historical landmarks and things of that nature so I jumped at the opportunity to work with these guys.”

The group spent eight hours on a tarmac outside of the Lyon Air Museum detailing the two planes, one of which was a B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” the only long-distance bomber of its kind that’s still flying. The other, a B-25 medium bomber, is one of America’s most famous airplanes from the WWII era.

“For me, I had grandparents who served in World War II,” Strum said. “I’ve also got family friends, some of which are still alive, who were actually pilots during that time, so to get to go see and work on what they experienced back then was pretty neat.”

The planes sit outside most of the time, causing the green paint to oxidize and turn chalky. Strum used a buffer, polish and sealant to return the gloss to the green paint before adding another layer of protection.

“These planes, along with the B-17, were used for bombing raids in Europe and the Pacific and were super impressive planes during that time,” Strum said. “They were considered to be big planes at the time and now if you walk up to one, they’re big, but not big by today’s commercial airline standards. However, at that time, they were unlike anything anyone had ever seen.”

After detailing the planes, Strum was able to take a 30-minute flight over the Pacific Ocean in an 80-year-old Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress. The B-17 was employed primarily in the fight against Germany, dropping more bombs than any other United States aircraft during the war.

“While we were doing the work we noticed a lot of World War II veterans who were out looking at the planes,” Strum said. “It was neat to watch them watch us and see the excitement on their faces because for some of them it may have been the first time that they had seen the bombers since the war. The day after we finished the work there was a large group of veterans who visited the museum so I’m glad we were able to get them looking good before they came to see them.”

Image courtesy of Contributed