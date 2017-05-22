County accepting bids for courthouse analysis

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincoln County has officially opened the bidding process for firms to provide professional architectural and engineering services necessary for conducting a space need analysis and feasibility study of the courthouse in downtown Lincolnton.

As it stands currently, the courthouse faces a number of issues resulting from a lack of space inside and surrounding the building. The courtrooms and administrative offices are in dire need of additional space to accommodate the growth of the county and functionality and security are compromised by the current interior configuration, according to the request for qualifications posted on the county website. The building is not fully handicap-accessible and limited parking creates traffic congestion around Court Square at certain times of day.

There have been talks of using the James W. Warren Citizens Center, where county offices are currently housed, as an annex for the courts after a new county government center on Gamble Drive is constructed. However, after consulting with judges and other courthouse employees, there are concerns about the practicality of that idea.

“If you talk to the judges, which we have, and the people in the courthouse, they’ll tell you that it is not a very good working situation at all,” county commission chairman Bill Beam said during a budget meeting in April. “We’ve got convicts over here who may be getting ready to go to jail for all kinds of crimes and then we’ve got toddlers and tiaras going on over here in the auditorium all in the same building. To me, it’s a terrible mix and the court people agree that it’s a terrible mix.”

Last month, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners agreed to delay the construction of the new government center until the analysis of the courthouse has been completed.

“Our most current, pressing need anywhere in the county as far as buildings and infrastructure are concerned is the courthouse,” Beam said in March. “I think we need to spend some dollars to have an engineer or architect come in to see if the courthouse can be expanded at its current location. It’s my opinion that we need to at least delay the government center until we have those answers.”

The Lincoln County Courthouse was built in 1921 on a 1.9-acre tract of land in the center of Court Square in downtown Lincolnton. The 25,536 square-foot building currently houses all court staff as well as the magistrate’s office, emergency management department, fire marshal and the emergency operations center.

Per the request for qualifications, the overall goal of the study is to provide the county with the most viable option to renovate the current building or, if that’s not feasible, construct a new courthouse fit for all court functions and administrative offices. Interested firms must submit a statement of qualifications prior to 4 p.m. on June 8, when the bidding process closes.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard