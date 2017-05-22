First responders, students connect during Adopt a Cop event

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Maiden Police Department, as well as representatives from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Catawba County and Lincoln County law enforcement agencies, congregated around the Maiden Recreation Center on Friday to make an investment in future community relationships at the fourth annual Maiden Adopt a Cop Picnic.

It wasn’t just law enforcement personnel and vehicles that made the commitment to spend a few hours with Maiden Elementary School students. Representatives from Maiden Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services also attended.

Adopt a Cop was originally started by Maiden Police Chief Tracy Ledford and retired Maiden Police Department Lt. Donna Hartman. With Hartman’s retirement this year, Maiden Police Department investigator Josh Stikeleather has taken over the program.

“It’s a great program, especially nowadays with the anti-police climate,” Stikeleather said. “It’s good to show our involvement with the community, especially our children, because that’s where it starts. In future generations they can pass that along and the community can get together and work as one. I don’t see the time commitment of Adopt a Cop as a job but as a privilege.”

Maiden police officers visit students at Maiden Elementary School several times a month throughout the school year. An officer is “adopted” by each classroom of second-graders at the school. During their visits, the officers teach them about gun safety and stranger danger, or simply spend time in the students’ classrooms or go to recess with them, eat lunch with them, help with whatever lessons they might be working on at the time or just be a friend.

“The police officers become friends with them over time,” Maiden Elementary School teacher Tasha Burgin said. “The kids love it when their adopted officers come and they love to see them out in public. They build relationships with them. This event really builds a bond with them because they get to see the other police officers and play with them.”

In addition to a lunch of hot dogs, which police officers cooked, the students traveled from patrol cars to the Maiden fire truck and ambulance to learn about the vehicles and the jobs the law enforcement or first responders do on a daily basis. They were able to climb in and out of the vehicles, blow the sirens, turn on lights and honk horns.

“As long as we can interact with the children and show them that we’re always here to help them, not to hurt them, I think it’s a good thing,” North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Cory Smithy said.

Lincoln County deputy Jay Little said he felt privileged to have been asked to go to Maiden for the picnic to give the children some insight into what the Sheriff’s Office does.

“I love being able to answer their questions and help them out any way that I can,” he said.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard