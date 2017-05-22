Lincoln County Schools, Arts Council host competition

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The galleries on both the first and second floors of the Lincoln Cultural Center are currently decorated with art created by Lincoln County Schools (LCS) students. The art was on exhibit for a competition sponsored by the Arts Council of Lincoln County. Several different mediums were represented – paintings, black and white drawings, color drawings, mixed media and three-dimensional pieces.

“I say this every year, but the competition is better this year than it was last,” Arts Council of Lincoln County executive director Deanna McGinnis said. “It’s amazing to see the amount of artistic ability that comes out of our Lincoln County kids.”

It’s a competition just to get into the exhibit at the Cultural Center, because the students’ art first went through a jury of LCS teachers to make it to the final competition, which was judged by local artist Kae Wright.

“Teaching kids art has become more difficult due to the instant gratification of technology,” East Lincoln Middle School art teacher Sheryl Buckner, who has taught art at ELMS for 15 years, said. “It’s much more difficult to get students to understand how to slow down and go through a process as opposed to getting frustrated in the early stages and not understanding why it doesn’t look a certain way in the beginning. Also, to see ahead to see what they can create in the end and carrying it through the process.”

Arts Council of Lincoln County board member Alaina Chapman was impressed with the variety of lesson plans which had been introduced this year and with the quality of work.

“I was very impressed with the elementary level, specifically on their craftsmanship,” she said. “I do like that teachers are introducing complex mediums early. I was specifically impressed with the elementary school weavings.”

This is the first year that Wright has judged the competition. She is an award-winning artist and has served as exhibit coordinator for Carolinas HealthCare System-Lincoln since its opening in 2010.

“I was so impressed with what the kids have done,” Wright said. “It was a hard show to judge because there were so many winners. The teachers should be commended for the work that they’ve done with these kids because I thought everything was wonderful.”

The Middle School Best in Show winner was Addie Milburn, an eighth grader at North Lincoln Middle School. Milburn entered a black and white drawing of a frog under water.

“Most everybody did a picture or a portrait but the fact that this artist did the frog under the water, showing the frog through the water with its head coming out, was a different approach,” Wright said. “I just thought that she went the extra mile to be a little more creative.”

The High School Best in Show winner was East Lincoln High School student Erin Dixon, who entered a color drawing of a hand holding an orange pepper. The drawing was done on a large piece of cardboard.

“I loved the fact that she recycled the cardboard and that it was big,” Wright said. “Hands are so hard to do but I thought the quality of the work was wonderful. It stood out because it was good work, different and on cardboard.”

The art will be on exhibit at the Cultural Center through May 31 and then the middle and high school art will go on exhibit at Carolinas Healthcare System-Lincoln.

2017 LCS Student Art Results:

Middle School

Best in Show: Addie Milburn, NLMS

Painting

1st: Peyton Crates, ELMS

2nd: Alonso Carrilo, LMS

3rd: Autumn Green, LMS

Honorable Mention: Emily Chudoba, NLMS

Drawing, Black & White

1st: Zakkery Whaley, ELMS

2nd: Etta Godfrey, WLMS

3rd: Harrison Rikard, ELMS

Honorable Mention: Julian Tutherow, WLMS

Drawing, Color

1st: Justin Scott, WLMS

2nd: Adriana Binaco, ELMS

3rd: Nadya Cooper, LMS

Honorable Mention: Maddie Brittian, NLMS

3-D

1st: Jacob Singleton, NLMS

2nd: Grason Melson, LMS

3rd: Lauren Padget, WLMS

Honorable Mention: Travis Scoh, NLMS

Mixed Media

1st: Olivia Cary, ELMS

2nd: Sophia D’Alessio, ELMS

3rd: Keira Yoder, ELMS

Honorable Mention: Grace Darnell, NLMS

High School

Best in Show: Erin Dixon, ELHS

Painting

1st: Taylor Barra, WLHS

2nd: Anna Kotlinski, ELHS

3rd: Hina Naveed

Honorable Mention: Erin Dixon, ELHS

Drawing, Black & White

1st: Elaine Borrell, LHS

2nd: Lily Teseniar, NLHS

3rd: Keara Moyer, ELHS

Honorable Mention: Grace Wilson, WLHS

Drawing, Color

1st: Aoife Normach, LHS

2nd: Alyssa Galvin, NLHS

3rd: Keara Moyer, ELHS

Honorable Mention: Vick Moreno, LHS

3-D

1st: Destiny Mashburn WLHS

2nd: Tia Willis, WLHS

3rd: Amanda Bishop, ELMS

Honorable Mention: Abbigale Crilley, LHS

Mixed Media

1st: Zu Ryha Duncan, LHS

2nd: Taylor Barra, WLHS

3rd: Elaina Borrelli, LHS

Honorable Mention: Erin Dixon, ELHS

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard